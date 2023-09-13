Doane forward Lexi Torok’s hat trick propelled the Tigers to a 4-0 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers in women's soccer action Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
It was the first game of the Great Plains Athletic Conference season for both teams.
Despite the loss, Lancers head coach Cynthia Chavez was happy with the energy the team displayed.
“We totaled up six minutes that we were off,” Chavez said. That’s where they snuck in three extra goals. One thing we’re proud of is that they did not shut down completely. They kept going and pushing through. That’s something you haven’t seen in previous games.”
Torok scored on a nice pass from teammate McKenna Rathbun to give Doane a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. Torok continued to create chances as she almost put in second goal of the contest in the 40th minute, but Lancers goalkeeper Caitlin Guerra made two straight saves to keep the score at 1-0.
In the second half, Torok tallied two goals in a three-minute span as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute.
Chavez stated the Tigers played a high-press offense, which created chances for them.
“They high-press a lot (with) not just their frontline, but as a whole team,” she said. “One thing we worked on this week was moving the ball quicker because we’re not going to have that extra time.”
Despite playing from behind in the second half, Chavez liked the fight the team continued to show.
“Our returners this year recognize (how we have done) previous years,” she said. “They see the potential is coming along and growing. It’s getting better. Our upperclassmen have more want.”
The Lancers showed capability on runs down the sideline by Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl and Lesslie Romo-Gutierrez throughout the contest.
“Today, the score didn’t define the energy and the love we put into the game,” Chavez said. “We put it all and left it all on the field today. We have to (keep the energy) for 90 minutes instead of 84 minutes. We (told the players) to not go home with their heads down, because there was a lot more energy this game.”
Doane’s Celeste Galvan scored the final goal of the contest in the 90th minute. Rathbun registered two assists, with Galvan and Denise Gomez recording the others.
Doane, 2-2-1 (1-0 GPAC), plays at Waldorf Sept. 20. MMU, 1-3 (0-1 GPAC), plays at Concordia Saturday.
