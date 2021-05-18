ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands—The brackets have been set for the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam and South Dakota will face Northwestern, Texas A&M and Pitt on three consecutive days in the Reef Tournament from Nov. 25-27 at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.
South Dakota returns 98 percent of its scoring from last year’s 19-6 NCAA Tournament squad. The Coyotes captured their second-straight Summit League Tournament title and advanced the program’s third-straight NCAA Tournament under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The three-time Summit Coach of the Year boasts a 129-30 overall record in five seasons, topping the league record books for winning percentage (.811).
The Coyotes three all-Summit picks in 2020 – Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable – all return for the bonus year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. Sjerven is the two-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, three-time all-tournament team and two-time all-Summit first team. Lamb was the 2021 Summit Tournament MVP, two-time all-league and two-time all-tournament. Korngable earned both all-Summit second team and all-tournament team this past season.
South Dakota’s path through the Reef Tournament begins with NCAA Tournament qualifier Northwestern at 4:45 p.m. (CT) on Thanksgiving Day. NCAA Sweet 16 team Texas A&M will be South Dakota’s second opponent at 7 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Nov. 26. The Coyotes will wrap up the tournament with Pitt at 4:45 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Nov. 27.
This marks South Dakota’s first meeting with all three programs.
