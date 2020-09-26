Aberdeen Central scored twice late in the first half, then kept Yankton at bay for a 2-0 victory over the Bucks in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Saturday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Isaac Stockert and El Gawku Poe scored for Aberdeen Central, which improved to 8-2-1 on the season.
“Our guys left it all out on the field today,” said Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring. “I’m so proud of our guys, how hard they’ve worked in practice the last couple of weeks, and how that hard work in practices has carried over into games.
“We’re coming together as a team that wants to help each other as a unit.”
The Bucks traded scoring chances with Aberdeen Central in the first half, but the match remained scoreless until Stockert lofted a long shot over the outstretched arms of Yankton goalkeeper Zach Loest for a goal with 7:41 left in the half.
The Golden Eagles’ second goal came on a penalty kick four and a half minutes later.
Though the Bucks were held off the scoreboard in the second half, the team had a nearly 2-to-1 edge in shots, thanks in part to some strong defensive play.
“Our defense stepped up big time,” Dannenbring said. “Christian Budig (Yankton’s lone senior) did a great job in the middle. They (Aberdeen Central) didn’t get many chances in the second half.”
Yankton takes a 5-6 record into the final week of the season. The Bucks travel to Pierre (3-4-1) on Tuesday and host Huron (7-3) on Thursday. Both teams are currently seeded ahead of the 12th-seeded Bucks.
“We want to win out,” Dannenbring said. “We’re pretty much assured of being in the playoffs, but we have a lot of competitive teams left.”
