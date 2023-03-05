SIOUX FALLS — The No. 5 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles used an aggressive press defense and potent offensive attack to defeat the No. 4 seed South Dakota Coyotes 92-69 in Summit League Tournament action at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sunday.
The Golden Eagles created turnovers and used a full-court press to speed the Coyotes up offensively right from the get-go.
“The main goal for us offensively in this game was to control tempo,” said Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius. “We were able to do that twice against them earlier in the season. They had other plans today. They made an adjustment to really press us. Early on, it clearly rattled us.”
The Coyotes settled into the game defensively in the second quarter, holding ORU to 6-17 shooting in the quarter compared to 9-16 in the first quarter. The team was confident they could erase a 39-28 halftime deficit.
“We didn’t blow things out of proportion at halftime,” Karius said. “It really was if we knocked on a couple of shots and turn it over a few times less, this is an entirely different ballgame. There was a look in (the players) eyes, nodding like ‘We can do this. We got this.’”
The Coyotes did just that, as they went on a quick 8-0 run to get within three points, 39-36.
“(Halftime) was a moment for us to collect ourselves and to take a deep breath all together,” Karius said. “(We) came out the third quarter much more poised. I was proud of that way (we were) handling pressure better and looking up the floor. We were able to get a lot of easy baskets that way.”
Still, even as the Coyotes made eight of their first ten shots of the second half and get within one point, 48-47, Oral Roberts kept up the pace offensively in the second half, shooting 52.6% (20-38).
“That's just how (the Golden Eagles) want to play,” Karius said. “Even though we were scoring it off of the press, it was still at their pace and that was the trouble with it.”
Playing the majority of the season with eight players, Karius called the team a group of “overcomers” a few weeks ago based on all the adversity they faced with injuries this season. Despite the loss, she liked the way the Coyotes, who finished the season 14-16, fought throughout the year.
“(The players) have such a great mindset about them,” Karius said. “We just really try to push on them that they've got to keep battling through whatever it is. It's hopefully not just a lesson they don't learn on the basketball court, (it’s a lesson that) they take with them for life.
“You can't say enough about the strong mentality they've had all year long.”
It was the last game for senior Macy Guebert, who along with Grace Larkins, got subbed out late to an ovation from the USD faithful in the stands.
“All year long, they've shown a ton of leadership,” Karius said. “So much positivity has come out of both of them, especially Macy for her whole career.”
While Guebert was the only senior who suited up to play in the game, Guebert said that Larkins showed the ability to lead the team in the future.
“Grace found her voice this season,” Guebert said. “Anybody that knows Grace knows that she's a little bit quiet. We were able to get her to become more of a vocal leader this year. I'm excited to see how she continues to grow next year and I'll be her number one fan.”
Larkins and Carley Duffney led the Coyotes with 19 points apiece. Larkins grabbed nine rebounds, while Guebert and Duffney each registered four assists.
Hannah Cooper led ORU, who improved to 12-18, with 24 points and seven assists, with Ruthie Udoumoh registering 19 points. Tirzah Moore scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Oral Roberts will play No. 1 seed South Dakota State Monday. Tip off time is set for 12:30 p.m. at the Denny.
