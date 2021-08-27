HURON — The Yankton Bucks finished eighth in the 19-team Huron Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Friday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course.
Sioux Falls Lincoln won the team title with a 4-over 292, 11 strokes ahead of both O’Gorman (303) and Watertown. Harrisburg (308) and Pierre (312) rounded out the first five.
Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Luke Honner and Watertown’s Jake Olson each shot 69 to set the pace. O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney (70) and Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg (71) also broke par, with Mitchell’s Macon Larson shooting an even-par 72.
Yankton finished at 325, led by 80s from Tate Beste and Jace Tramp. Easton Vellek finished at 82, Caeden Ekroth carded an 83, Henry Homstad finished at 85 and Dawson Vellek shot 87 for the Bucks.
Yankton travels to Mitchell for the Marchand Cup dual on Tuesday.
TEAM SCORES: 1, SF Lincoln 292; T2, O'Gorman 303; T2, Watertown 303; 4, Harrisburg 308; 5, Pierre 312; 6, Mitchell 318; 7, Tea Area 323; 8, Yankton 325; 9, Brandon Valley 331; 10, SF Roosevelt 333; 11, Aberdeen Central 334; T12, Aberdeen Roncalli 341; T12, Spearfish 341; 14, RC Stevens 343; 15, SF Jefferson 349; 16, Brookings 353; 17, SF Washington 359; 18, RC Central 370; 19, Chamberlain 401
TOP 20: T1, Luke Honner, SF Lincoln 69; T1, Jake Olson, Watertown 69; 3, Radley Mauney, O'Gorman 70; 4, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 71; 5, Macon Larson, Mitchell 72; T6, Bennett Geraets, SF Lincoln 73; T6, Landon Roberts, Huron 73; 8, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 74; T9, Logan Kelling, Brandon Valley 75; T9, Adam Knigge, SF Lincoln 75; T9, Jack Hilgenberg, SF Lincoln 75; T9, Will Hurd, O'Gorman 75; T13, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 76; T13, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 76; T13, Jaden Solheim, Watertown 76; T16, Lake Hamilton, SF Washington 77; T16, Peyton Brust, Aberdeen Central 77; T16, Will Parsons, Harrisburg 77; T16, Carter Shawd, Harrisburg 77; T16, Nick Bothun, Pierre 77; T16, Ty Lenards, Watertown 77
YHS: t29, Tate Beste, Jace Tramp 80; t41, Easton Vellek 82; t47, Caeden Ekroth 83; t51, Henry Homstad 85; t64, Dawson Vellek 87
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.