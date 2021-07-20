The Yankton Reds ran their win streak to seven straight with a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls East in youth baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton used a three-run third inning to rally to a 3-2 victory.
Easton Feser and Beck Ryken each doubled, with Ryken driving in two runs, for Yankton. Tate Beste, Jace Sedlacek, Carter Boomsma and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Cade Whiting had two hits and two RBI for East. Jude Timat also had two hits. Creighton Childress, Lucas Honner and Aaron Bell each had a hit.
Brennen Gilmore went the distance for the win. Gavin Tolrud took the loss, also going the distance.
Yankton used a six-run third inning to take control for a 10-3 victory in the nightcap.
Gilmore, Sam Gokie and Kaden Hunhoff each had two hits for Yankton. Sedlacek and Gavin Johnson each had a hit and two RBI. Feser, Abe O’Brien, Boomsma, Frick and Owen Eidsness each had a hit in the victory.
Childress went 3-for-3 for East. Timat and Whiting each had a hit.
Gokie pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Noah Rutten took the loss.
Yankton, 29-9, finishes the regular season with a home doubleheader against Sioux Falls Black on Friday.
S.F. West 9-11, Lakers 1-9
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls West earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
West had two players record three hits each in a 9-1 victory in the opener.
Ethan Swenson went 3-for-3 with a double, and Holden Hight went 3-for-4 with four runs scored for West. Jack Sunvold posted two hits. Mason Payne, Tyler VanRoekel and Hugh Barnes each had a hit in the victory.
Cohen Zahrbock doubled and singled, and Trey Sager had two hits for Yankton. Evan Serck, Matthew Sheldon and Owen Wishon each had a hit.
Landon Gross went the distance, striking out five, for the win. Mark Kathol took the loss, also going the distance.
West outlasted Yankton 11-9 in the nightcap.
Hight had two hits for West, which took advantage of 12 walks.
Serck, Easton Nelson, Zahrbock, Kathol and Trey Rothschadl each had two hits for Yankton, which outhit West 15-7. Sheldon had a triple. Wishon and Kael Garry each doubled. Kaden Hughes and Carson Ness each had a hit in the effort.
Chris Meyer picked up the win. Nelson took the loss.
The Lakers, 20-19-1, travel to Harrisburg Gold on Friday.
Region 4B Legion
Parkston 3, MVCS 0
PARKSTON — Parkston’s Kaleb Weber tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out nine, in a 3-0 victory over Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney in the opening round of the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Parkston.
Kade Bialas doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston. Isaak Bialas had the other Parkston hit.
Tyson Wentland’s fourth inning single was the lone hit for MVCS.
Hayden Plamp took the loss, allowing one earned run and striking out four in a complete game effort.
Parkston advances to face Tabor today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. MVCS will face the loser of today’s Salem/Alexandria matchup on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Other Games
Dakota Valley 10, Centerville 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Five different Dakota Valley players had two hits each in a 10-1 victory over Centerville in baseball action on Tuesday.
Jaxson Hennies and Ethan Anema each had two hits and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns, Beau Pollema and Brayden Major each had two hits. Tyler Schutte doubled, and Brendan Barnett, Jake Pruchniak and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the effort.
Major picked up the win, with four Dakota Valley (6-5) pitchers combining for 11 strikeouts.
