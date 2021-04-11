Like their head coach, Andy Bernatow, has for the past 17 seasons, the Mount Marty University baseball team showed up to the ballpark ready to work.
The result was a Sunday sweep of Midland, giving Bernatow his 400th career victory at the helm of the Lancers.
MMU beat Midland 9-0 and 8-4 on Sunday, improving to 20-14 overall and 8-8 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The victories capped a 3-1 weekend in which the Lancers also split with GPAC co-leader Doane (Friday).
“We came off a good win (Friday) and rolled through it,” said Mount Marty catcher Billy Hancock. “We played as a team again. We were enjoying the game.”
In the opener, Dylan Nicholson held Midland to a pair of Peyton Garbers singles, striking out five in a complete game victory. Steven Boyd took the loss, striking out seven but giving up all nine runs in his five innings of work.
“Our pitchers competed their tails off,” Bernatow said. “Nicholson pitching as well as he did, especially the way the ball was flying out, says a lot.”
Hancock went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs for Mount Marty. Josh Roemen doubled and singled. Caid Koletzky homered. Jet Weber, Mason Townsend, Nick Martinez, Jackson Leach, Colin Muth and Cole Anderson each had a hit in the effort.
Mount Marty jumped on the board in the first. Weber, Roemen and Townsend started the game with singles, with Townsend plating the game’s first run. Hancock followed with an opposite-field home run, giving the Lancers a 4-0 edge.
The Lancers scored two in the second on Roemen’s double and a Hancock single, then Koletzky’s home run in the third made the lead 7-0. Hancock completed the scoring with his two-run shot to center in the fourth.
Hancock, who has an eight-game hitting streak but, prior to this weekend, had not homered since March 13, noted that he tried to simplify his approach.
“I’d been struggling to stay through the ball,” he said. “My mindset was to stay up the middle, hit balls hard and the rest would do its job.”
In the nightcap, Mount Marty took control with a pair of big innings in the middle innings for an 8-4 victory.
Hancock went 3-for-3 with a home run. Zane Salley doubled and singled, driving in two. Roemen, Koletzky and Julito Fazzini also had two hits each.
Sam Braun went 3-for-4 and Kyle Weber had two hits and two RBI for Midland. Dakota Thornton and Trey Nichols each had solo home runs. Matt Abdelnour, Connor Petersen and Tyler Foster each had a hit.
Clayton Chipchase pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, for the win. Tyler Seebaum took the loss.
The Lancers opened the scoring in the fourth inning in unusual fashion. After loading the bases, MMU scored on a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk and an infield single before plating the fourth run on a sacrifice fly.
MMU’s sixth inning rally was more tradition, with a RBI single by Fazzini and a two-run double by Salley plating the runs. After Midland got on the board with Weber’s two-run single, Hancock completed his home run hat trick with a solo shot to left.
Hancock’s three home runs on the day gave him 10 on the season, the most for a Lancer since Jason Schmidt hit 10 in the 2012 season. Hancock’s blasts — one to each field — were a demonstration of even better things to come for the sophomore catcher.
“Billy’s one of the top players in the conference in regard to what he’s doing,” Bernatow said. “One of the things that makes him special is his opposite-field power.
“And I don’t think he’s done. I think he’s still learning as a hitter. He’s becoming more and more disciplined.”
Midland got solo shots from Thornton and Nichols in the late innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback. The result was a post-game celebration — as well as a water cooler shower for Bernatow.
Reaching the milestone victory at home made it extra special, Bernatow said.
“If you know me, you know I love this park,” he said. “Jason (assistant coach Jason Nelson) and I have put a lot of elbow grease into this place.”
Bernatow also credited his players — both current and past — for their efforts.
“I’ve had a lot of tremendous kids, awesome young men,” he said. “To accomplish something like this, you can’t do it alone.”
The Lancers, with 12 regular season games remaining, hit the road for a four-game road trip to Jamestown (North Dakota), April 17 and 18. The Jimmies (25-12, 11-5) are in third place, two games behind league leaders Doane and Concordia (both at 13-3) and two games head of fourth place Morningside (9-7). Mount Marty will enter the weekend in fifth place, a game ahead of three teams: Briar Cliff, Northwestern and Hastings, all at 7-9 in league play.
“This is fun. We’re locked in a battle to solidify another post-season appearance,” Bernatow said. “Jamestown has been one of the better programs around in recent years. We have to come in with the same mindset: to produce like we did this weekend.”
The weekend set will provide a first for the Lancers this season: their first games on grass.
“It’s one of those things: we’re 34 games in and we haven’t played on grass,” Bernatow noted. “We’re going to stop in Webster on the way up and practice there.”
