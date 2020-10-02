The Yankton Gazelles take a young squad west for the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament, beginning Monday in Rapid City.
The Gazelles’ six-person roster features just one senior and no players with state tournament experience, thanks to the injury issues for junior Maggie Schaefer. Schaefer was 9-2 in flight one singles play and 9-5 in flight one doubles play.
“We’ll miss Maggie out there,” said Yankton head coach Vanessa Rockne. “Hopefully she’ll be ready to go next season.”
Senior Lauren Gillis will take over the flight one singles and flight one doubles slot. Despite her record (0-8 in singles, 2-9 in doubles), she has responded well to the challenge, according to Rockne.
“She has adjusted well to the higher level of competition,” Rockne said of the squad’s lone senior. “You can see that she is more relaxed and confident as she is playing more matches.”
Gillis becomes the veteran on a squad that consists of one other junior, a sophomore, an eighth grader and two seventh graders.
“It’s not a typical situation, but Lauren has definitely earned her chance to play at the varsity level,” Rockne said.
Gillis’ doubles partner, seventh grader Nora Krajewski, has had an impressive season, going 22-3 at flight two singles. (Her three losses were all to Class AA opponents, with two of the three coming in tiebreakers.) The Eastern South Dakota Conference flight two champion has served as the flight one doubles partner for Schaefer and Gillis, going a combined 11-14.
“Nora is a gamer. She is so impressive to watch,” Rockne said. “She has so much poise. I’m excited to see how the tournament ends up for her this year, and for years to come.”
Sophomore Frannie Kouri takes a 4-22 record into flight three singles. Three of her four wins have come in the past seven matches.
Seventh grader Sabrina Krajewski is 14-12 on the season at flight four singles. Eighth grader Addison Gordon is 10-15 at flight five singles. Junior Kaya Marsh is 11-17 at flight six singles.
In doubles play, Marsh and Kouri are 9-15 at flight two. Gordon and Sabrina Krajewski are 14-10 at flight three.
“We’ve seen so much improvement from all the girls, especially from the gals that are newer to the scene,” Rockne said. “I can complement each for their willingness to challenge their abilities match after match. They have that gritty mentality that has shown on the scoreboard as they’ve progressed through the season.”
Play begins at 9 a.m. Central time Monday, with competition at Sioux Park and the Parkview tennis complex. Play converges on Sioux Park on Tuesday, also with a 9 a.m. start.
Rockne is hoping to see a couple of things as the Gazelles compete in the 12-team field.
“I want to see them compete. As long as they put forth the effort, the results will take care of themselves,” she said. “And I want them to have fun.”
Vermillion
Senior Emma Dahlhoff will end her long Vermillion Tanagers tennis career, competing in flight one singles and doubles at state. Dahlhoff is 10-6 in singles, and 2-5 with eighth grader Abby Hanson (3-10) overall at flight one doubles.
Also for the Tanagers, eighth grader Emma Jury is 4-12 at flight two singles. Eighth grader Annika Barnett is 7-8 at flight three singles. Abby Hanson is 8-6 at flight five singles. Senior Lauren Mandernach is 3-13 at flight four singles. Eighth grader Kasey Hanson is 4-13 at flight six singles, with wins in her last two matches.
Barnett and Jury are 6-7 at flight two doubles. Eighths grader Mya Halverson and Jensen are 4-8 at flight three doubles.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.