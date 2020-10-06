ESD Tournament runner-up Yankton was represented by seniors Lexi Madson and Paige Gullikson, junior Jenna Cox and sophomore Elle Feser on the all-ESD softball team, announced Tuesday.
Madson, a pitcher and shortstop, batted .349 with 13 RBI and 23 runs scored for Yankton. As a pitcher, she was 8-5 with a 4.06 earned run average and 50 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched.
Gullikson, a center fielder, batted .402 with three doubles, four triples, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored.
Cox, a first baseman, led the Gazelles in batting average (.474), home runs (11), RBI (46) and runs scored (40), and tied for the team lead in doubles (7) and triples (4). She boasted a blistering slugging percentage of .979.
Feser, a catcher and third baseman, batted .461 with six home runs, six doubles, four triples, 29 RBI and 30 runs scored.
All six league teams had four players honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.