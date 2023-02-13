AVON — Avon outscored Gayville-Volin 34-13 in the middle two periods to pull away to a 54-38 victory over the Raiders in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Landon Thury finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds for Avon.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 12:36 am
Spencer Karstens had 20 points and seven rebounds for Gayville-Volin. Hunter Wuebben finished with 10 points and three steals. Will Fairley added seven rebounds for the Raiders.
Avon faces Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday in Centerville. Gayville-Volin travels to Scotland on Thursday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-14) 10 7 6 15 — 38
AVON (4-14) 15 16 18 5 — 54
Ponca 37, Crofton 35
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca outlasted Crofton 37-35 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Dalton Lamprecht finished with 15 points for Ponca. Tucker McGill added 12 points in the victory.
Simon McFarland scored a game-high 16 points for Crofton.
Ponca, 13-9, finishes the regular season at home against Creighton on Friday. Crofton finishes the regular season on Friday at Boone Central.
CROFTON (5-17) 11 11 5 8 — 35
PONCA (13-9) 10 7 14 6 — 37
