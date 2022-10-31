FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS 11AAA
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 4 S.F. Lincoln (7-3) at No. 1 S.F. Jefferson (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Harrisburg (8-2) at No. 2 O’Gorman (8-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 11AA
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Pierre (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Aberdeen Central (6-4) at No. 2 Tea Area (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11A
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 3 Beresford (8-2) at No. 2 West Central (9-1), 7 p.m.
No. 4 S.F. Christian (7-3) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (10-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11B
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (9-1) at No. 1 Winner (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Hot Springs (8-2) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-0), 6 p.m.
CLASS 9AA
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 6 Parkston (9-1) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 4 Hamlin (9-1) at No. 1 Wall (10-0), 6:30 p.m. CT
CLASS 9A
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 4 Harding County-Bison (8-2) at No. 1 Warner (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Gregory (9-1) at No. 2 Lyman (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9B
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (5-5) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 6 DeSmet (7-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (10-0), 7 p.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
CLASS C2
Quarterfinals, Nov. 4
No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0) at No. 9 Battle Creek (8-2) , 7 p.m.
No. 4 Malcolm (10-0) at No. 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-3), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (10-0) at No. 11 Lincoln Lutheran (7-3), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Oakland-Craig (8-2) vs. No. 2 Ord (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
Quarterfinals, Nov. 4
No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (9-1) at. No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at No. 4 Riverside (8-1), 6 p.m., Spalding
No. 3 Stanton (10-0) at No. 11 Nebraska Christian (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Clarkson-Leigh (9-1) at No. 15 Weeping Water (6-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS D2
Quarterfinals, Nov. 4
No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (10-0) at No. 12 Central Valley (9-1), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Bloomfield (9-1) at No. 3 Wynot (9-1), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Hitchcock County (10-0) at No. 10 Elm Creek (9-1), 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
This is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2022 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (8) 21-3 50 3
2. O’Gorman (2) 22-4 46 1
3. S.F. Washington (1) 22-4 36 2
4. S.F. Jefferson 20-6 22 4
5. Pierre 15-4 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (17-10) 3
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (11) 27-5 55 1
2. Dakota Valley 23-7 44 2
3. Canton 21-4 21 4
4. Wagner 28-3 19 3
5. Miller 29-2 18 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (27-3) 8
CLASS B
1. Warner (11) 31-2 55 1
2. Burke 28-4 40 3
3. Chester Area 23-5 37 2
4. Northwestern 24-8 21 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (23-4) 2
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 2-5 at Lincoln
CLASS D1
Quarterfinals, Nov. 3
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (28-4) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (27-7), 1 p.m., PBA North Court
No. 4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (26-5) vs. No. 5 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (27-5), 3 p.m., PBA North Court
No. 2 Cambridge (29-2) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (24-10), 1 p.m., PBA South Court
No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) vs. No. 6 Meridian (27-4), 3 p.m., PBA South Court
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 1
No. 8 Parker (3-24) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-7), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Tea Area (9-19) at No. 4 Lennox (12-15), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Vermillion (11-17) at No. 2 Canton (21-4), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Beresford (12-19) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (21-9), 7 p.m.
Final Round, Nov. 3
TA/Lennox winner vs. Parker/DV winner
Beresford/EPJ winner vs. Canton/Vermillion winner
REGION 5A
First Round, Oct. 31
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Chamberlain, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Second Round, Nov. 1
No. 8 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (10-18) at No. 1 Wagner (28-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Parkston (16-14) vs. No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (17-11), 6 p.m., Wagner
No. 7 Hanson (10-16) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Bon Homme (15-13) vs. No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (19-9), 6 p.m., Platte
Final Round, Nov. 3
MVP/Parkston winner vs. Wagner/Chamberlain/SCW winner
KWL/BH winner vs. PG/Hanson winner
REGION 4B
First Round, Oct. 31
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy-Marion 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12
Second Round, Nov. 1
No. 8 Irene-Wakonda (5-22) at No. 1 Freeman (18-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (10-20) at No. 4 Scotland (11-13), 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Menno (6-19) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (19-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Centerville (11-18) at No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (17-12), 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Nov. 3
Scotland/AH winner vs. Freeman/IW winner
VH/Centerville winner vs. GV/Menno winner
REGION 5B
First Round, Oct. 31
Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-8, 25-8, 25-10
Second Round, Nov. 1
No. 8 Corsica-Stickney (8-18) at No. 1 Burke (28-4), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (8-21) vs. No. 4 Gregory (12-15), Burke
No. 7 Colome (8-21) at No. 2 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (23-4), 6 p.m., Armour
No. 6 Avon (9-17) at No. 3 Wessington Springs (23-8), 7 p.m., Armour
Final Round, Nov. 3
Gregory/ACDC winner vs. Burke/CS/Marty winner
WS/Avon winner vs. TDA/Colome winner
NEB. DISTRICT FINALS
Saturday, Oct. 29
CLASS C2
C2-1: Lincoln Lutheran def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
C2-2: Archbishop Bergan def. Ponca, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
C2-3: Cross County def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18
C2-4: Oakland-Craig def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
C2-5: Bayard def. Freeman, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14
C2-6: Southwest def. Fullerton, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28
C2-7: Amherst def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15
C2-8: Clarkson/Leigh def. Centura, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16
CLASS D1
D1-1: Norfolk Catholic def. South Platte, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
D1-2: Cambridge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21
D1-3: Maywood-Hayes Center def. Pleasanton 3-0
D1-4: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Johnson-Brock, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10
D1-5: Meridian def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
D1-6: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20
D1-7: Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Axtell, 25-18, 27-25, 26-24
D1-8: Nebraska Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 15-6
CLASS D2
D2-1: Howells/Dodge def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
D2-2: Overton def. Leyton, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16
D2-3: Humphrey St. Francis def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
D2-4: Shelton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
D2-5: Diller-Odell def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-13, 17-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-13
D2-6: Falls City Sacred Heart def. Hay Springs, 14-25, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20
D2-7: St. Mary’s def. Wynot, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17
D2-8: Stuart def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
SOCCER
GPAC MEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Nov. 3
No. 8 Mount Marty (7-6-3) at No. 1 Hastings (13-1-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Midland (9-4-5) at No. 4 Northwestern (7-5-5), 7 p.m.
No 6 Morningside (4-7-7) at No. 3 Dordt (8-3-6), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Briar Cliff (5-7-6) at No. 2 Concordia (13-2-2), 6 p.m.
