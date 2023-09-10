NORMAL, Ill.—South Dakota sophomore Catie Nekola sits in fifth place at even par following the first two rounds of the Redbird Invitational hosted by Weibring Golf Club and Illinois State University.

Nekola carded eight birdies and eight bogeys in 36 holes of play Sunday. She shot an opening round 74 and came back in the afternoon with a 70.

