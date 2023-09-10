NORMAL, Ill.—South Dakota sophomore Catie Nekola sits in fifth place at even par following the first two rounds of the Redbird Invitational hosted by Weibring Golf Club and Illinois State University.
Nekola carded eight birdies and eight bogeys in 36 holes of play Sunday. She shot an opening round 74 and came back in the afternoon with a 70.
South Dakota shot 297 as a team in both rounds. The Coyotes sit in seventh place out of 16 teams at 18-over par. Illinois State (+1), Bradley (+2) and South Dakota State (+6) are in the top three positions.
Bradley’s Grace Aromando shot back-to-back 67s and leads the individual race at 10-under par. Illinois State’s Jinyoung Yun is second at 7-under. Illinois State’s Jasmine Yun and South Dakota State’s Piper Stubbs are tied for third at 1-under.
South Dakota freshman Ella Greenberg is 24th at 5-over par. Emma Henningsson, competing individually for USD, is 28th at 6-over. Alexa Wingnean (+7) and Ava Schroeder (+7) are tied for 34th.
