Yankton’s Drew Ryken took a shutout into the seventh, and the Post 12 offense pounded out 11 hits in Yankton’s 9-3 victory over Mitchell in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Dylan Prouty and Connor Teichroew each had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Rugby Ryken also had two hits. Cody Oswald posted a two-run homer, Drew Ryken doubled and Joe Gokie, Carson Haak and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the victory.
Jonah Schmidt and Brock Sparks each doubled for Mitchell. Dylan Soulek, Landon Waddell, Carson Fahey and Jacob Schumacher each had a hit.
Drew Ryken went the distance, striking out seven, for the win. Ty Neugebauer took the loss.
Yankton, 13-20, plays in the Gopher Classic this weekend. Post 12 will play in the North St. Paul pool, facing North St. Paul and Lino Lakes (Minnesota) on Friday. Yankton faces Chaska (Minnesota) on Saturday, and Omaha (Nebraska) Roncalli and Helena (Montana) on Sunday.
Mitchell, 13-21, host Gillette, Wyoming, today (Wednesday).
S.F. East 11, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Sioux Falls East’s Gage Sharping and Nate Sprenkle combined on a two-hit shutout in an 11-0 victory over Beresford in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Myles Reese went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI for East. Ty Schafer doubled and singled. Jackson Boe had a home run and three runs scored. Garren Heinert doubled. Ryne Hammerstrom, Aidan Beck and Pat Osborn each had a hit in the victory.
Cody Klungseth and Izaak Reed each had a hit for Beresford.
Sharping pitched five innings, striking out eight, for the win. Alex Winquist took the loss, striking out four in his two innings of work.
Monday
Vermillion 4, Tabor 3
TABOR — Vermillion Post 1 grabbed a two-run lead in the sixth and held on to defeat Tabor 4-3 Monday night in Tabor.
Willis Robertson and Charlie Ward tallied two hits each for Vermillion. Connor Saunders added a home run and two RBI. TJ Tracy and Ben Burbach pitched in base hits.
Nolan Carda tallied two hits and scored twice for Tabor. Preston Nedved, Nolan Dvorak, Nate Scieszinski and Dustin Honomichl added one hit each.
Jacob Chaussee pitched five innings for Vermillion in the win. Robertson pitched the final two frames. Carter Uecker got the start for Tabor, pitching 5 1/3 innings in the loss. Honomichl and Trent Herrboldt pitched in relief.
