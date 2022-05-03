ATKINSON, Neb. – West Holt swept the team title and Niobrara-Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha placed in the top two in four events at the Niobrara Valley Conference track and field meet in Atkinson, Nebraska Tuesday.
West Holt’s girls tallied 168.67 for the team title over North Central (96) and St. Mary’s (80.33). Niobrara-Verdigre placed fifth in the girls team standings with 73 points. West Holt’s boys tallied 151.5 to win over Elkhorn Valley (136) and North Central (120). Niobrara-Verdigre’s boys placed seventh with 30 team points.
Sucha had a big day for Niobrara-Verdigre, winning the triple jump (34-2) and the high jump (5-4), as well as placing second in the long jump (15-11.75) and the 100 hurdles (17.3).
Josilyn Miller placed third in the 400 (1:05.45) for Niobrara-Verdigre. Michaela Ravenkamp added a fourth in the 3,200 (13:18.59) and a fifth in the 1,600 (6:07.11). Three girls relay teams placed, with the 400 relay placing second and both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays placing fourth.
In the girls field events, Anna Rudloff placed sixth in the discus (99-9) and Billie Pritchett eighth in the triple jump (29-7.25).
For the boys, Coltin Vargas placed second in the high jump (5-8) and fifth in the 800 (2:12.52). Chase Pritchett tallied fourth in the long jump (18-7.5) and sixth in the triple jump (37-1.25). Trey Quick placed fourth in the discus at 120-9. The 400 relay team placed sixth and the 1,600 relay team placed seventh.
