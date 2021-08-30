Dakota Valley (1-0) remained second in Class A as the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was announced on Monday.
Sioux Falls Christian (5-0) remained a unanimous top pick in Class A, drawing all 12 first place votes.
O’Gorman (2-0) remained the top pick in Class AA, with Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-0) vaulting to third.
In Class B, Warner (1-0) took over the top spot, edging out previous number one Northwestern (6-1). The Monarchs claimed the top spot with seven first place votes, beating out rival Northwestern’s five.
Wolsey-Wessington (2-0), which upended Northwestern last week, went from unranked to fifth.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 30, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 2-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 1-0 48 2
3. S.F. Lincoln 5-0 29 RV
4. Brandon Valley 3-2 20 5
5. Harrisburg 3-2 10 4
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (0-2) 7; Aberdeen Central (3-0) 3; Pierre (3-0) 3
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 1-0 45 2
3. Winner 2-0 35 3
4. R.C. Christian 5-0 24 5
5. Madison 4-1 10 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (6-0) 3; Hill City (5-0) 2; Hamlin (5-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Warner (7) 1-0 54 2
2. Northwestern (5) 6-1 48 1
3. Chester Area 4-2 30 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 2-0 22 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 2-0 14 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (1-0) 6; Faulkton Area (1-0) 5; Estelline-Hendricks (5-0) 1
