SIOUX FALLS — A more measured Eric Peterson still thought the South Dakota Coyotes deserved to win.
Even after Damani Hayes layup was blocked by North Dakota State’s Tajavis Miller and no foul was called, drawing an impassioned response on the court from the first-year head coach of USD, there were many plays that decided the Coyotes’ 70-68 loss to the Bison Sunday in Summit League Tournament action at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
“It doesn't go just to that play,” Peterson said. “It goes to the game within the game. We gave up a right-hand drive to Miller (that gave the Bison a 69-68 lead with 15.1 seconds left) in which our job is to take away his right hand. We didn’t. He went to the rim and made a basket.
“I don't just look at that last play. You look at the game and how we lost the game within the game.”
“(The Miller block) was a tough play,” said Coyotes forward Tasos Kamateros. “There were (two) guys on Damani basically jumping and contesting us shot. I don't know if it was a foul or not. I'm going to say we did well. On the last play we didn't make it but I'm disappointed that it came down to that.”
A.J. Plitzuweit fouled Boden Skunberg, who made the second free throw to give the Bison a 70-68 advantage with four seconds left in the contest. Kamateros caught the inbounds pass and pitched the basketball back to Plitzuweit. His shot from deep at the buzzer hit the backboard.
Perrott-Hunt made 1-2 free throws after he was fouled by Skunberg with 56.2 seconds to give USD a 68-67 lead. NDSU’s Jacari White missed a layup and Perrott-Hunt came down with the rebound. He tried to pass it up to Kamateros, who was past the midcourt line. The pass was errant as the ball went out of bounds off of his hands.
“Kruz had it and you think he's going to bring the ball up and get it across half court and he picked it up,” Peterson said. “Maybe he thought A.J. was going to come get it, but we've never done that before. There probably was confusion with Tasos flashing to try to get the ball against the press right there. That's not a press breaker, so (there was) some confusion. If I would have done it over again, I probably would have called timeout if I knew he was going to make that pass. But how do you know? When it's going to Tasos, he's an excellent free throw shooter and you're happy with that pass if we complete it.”
Grant Nelson registered a double-double for NDSU, tallying 23 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out four assists. Peterson admitted that Nelson’s scoring ability against the Coyotes was a macro problem for the Coyotes.
‘We were forcing Nelson to the baseline, (but) a lot of times we were late getting there,” Peterson said. “He's already scoring by the time we're there, or they're trying to take a charge and maybe we're a little late on that as well. If there was one area that we really struggled was just getting to him earlier and making him a passer.”
Despite the loss, Perrott-Hunt and Kamateros were quick to talk about the way the Coyotes banded together through the season’s adversity and praised the foundation Peterson has laid for the program in year one.
“Coach Peterson did a great job of bringing us in, bringing us together and putting us into a new kind of system,” Perrott-Hunt said. “He integrated us into it really well. We fed off that.
“We had some highs and lows (this season) and you can tell by our emotions and the emotions in the locker room after the game how much it meant to us to play for each other and play for Coach Peterson, our staff and our school. It's gutting, for sure. Coach says that it is about all the plays that come down to it. We tried our best and did what we could.”
“Our whole team is very close,” Kamateros said. “We're family.”
“It was a good season overall. (When) it (goes) down to play, it's tough. It's tough, but I love I love this team. It's a sick feeling right now but eventually I'm going to be thinking back to it and (remember) that's a team that I loved to play with.”
Plitzuweit led the Coyotes with 17 points and six assists in the contest. Perrott-Hunt tallied 16 points, and Kamateros registered an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. USD finished the season 12-19.
NDSU improved to 15-16. The Bison will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Monday night in a semifinal matchup. Tip off time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Denny.
