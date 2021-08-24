AUGUSTA, Ga.—South Dakota preseason all-American Brady Schutt is one of 20 candidates named to the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award preseason watch list as announced by The Augusta Sports Council.
The list was compiled based on the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year watch list, the 2020 all-conference teams, the 2020 all-American teams and the 2021 preseason all-conference teams.
Schutt has turned in the fourth-best punting average in FCS in each of the last two seasons and it is his punting unit that led the nation in net punting during the spring season. The Orange City, Iowa, native has averaged 42.9 yards per punt over his four-year career, which is a USD program record. Schutt is a two-time all-MVFC honoree.
Schutt and Illinois State’s JT Bohlken represented the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Coyotes’ season opener is Sept. 3 at Kansas followed by the home opener Sept. 11 against Northern Arizona. All 20 candidates are listed below:
