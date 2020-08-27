BROOKINGS — Yankton earned a doubleheader split with Brookings in girls’ softball action on Thursday in Brookings.
Yankton won the nightcap 4-3.
Jenna Cox and Carley LaFrentz each homered for Yankton. Paige Gullikson tripled. Lexi Madson added a hit in the victory.
Grace Behrns picked up the win.
In the opener, Brookings scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 6-5 decision.
Gullikson had three hits for Yankton. Addison Binde doubled. Madson and Tori Vellek each had a hit in the effort.
Madson took the loss.
Yankton travels to O’Gorman on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.