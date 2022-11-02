HARTINGTON, Neb. — A year ago, a young Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball squad did something unusual: They didn’t make the state tournament.
Still a young team — the Trojans have just three seniors — they are back in Lincoln.
The Trojans (24-10) take the seventh seed into the Nebraska Class D1 Volleyball Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
“We knew this group had the potential,” Trojan head coach Denae Buss said of looking at the 2022 season. “We could see how much talent we had, and where this group could end up this season.”
The Trojans are at state for the sixth time in seven seasons.
“It’s an expectation,” Buss said. “We’ve gone so much lately. It’s where we want to be.”
This year’s team has been anchored by a pair of seniors. Laney Kathol, a 6-0 outside hitter and a Wayne State volleyball recruit, has 415 kills, 48 ace serves, 79 blocks (43 solo) and 176 digs on the season. Setter Meredith McGregor has 805 assists, 50 ace serves, 38 blocks and 148 digs this season.
“It’s been nice to see how Meredith has really grown this season. She runs the offense and makes the calls throughout the whole game. She sets everyone up to be successful,” Buss said. “Laney jumps well for a tall girl, and everyone around her has come into their own.”
Sophomore Melayna McGregor (176 kills), junior Lexi Eickhoff (126 kills) and sophomore Lauren Bernecker (113 kills) have provided solid options for the offense. Senior Jozie Becker (49 kills) has also given the Trojans a solid big right-side.
“We don’t have to be predictable,” Buss said. “We can get multiple players involved offensively.”
Junior Kathlyne “Katy” Jones (429 digs, 31 ace serves) and junior Annika Kuehn (202 digs) have helped anchor a much-improved back row.
“They pride themselves a lot on their serve-receive,” Buss said. “Last year we only had Jordan Steffen returning (from 2020). They were all new last year, and they’ve all grown.”
Cedar Catholic opens against Cambridge (29-2), a team with a senior setter and several talented underclassmen.
Senior Breelle Miller (756 assists, 33 ace serves, 214 digs) leads the way, with junior Jalen Kent (298 kills, 47 ace serves, 332 digs), senior Jacey Kent (264 kills, 26 ace serves, 278 digs) and sophomore Erin Johnson (246 kills, 32 ace serves) leading the offensive attack. Junior Brylyn Springer (109 kills), junior Bailee Ahlemeyer (406 digs, 30 ace serves) and junior Leah Downer (186 digs) have also played key roles for the squad, also named the Trojans.
“That’s one thing that stuck out right away, that they have multiple hitters,” Buss said. “Serve-receive will be key to get the ball up, get back on offense.”
Cedar Catholic’s ability to keep its energy up will be key against Cambridge.
“We’ve grown into this. We have good positive energy. Even if we get into a rut of errors, we can see ourselves coming out of it,” Buss said. “They are able to make adjustments, see patterns.”
Cedar Catholic and Cambridge play on the south court of PBA at 1 p.m. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) and Meridian (27-4) on Friday morning. On the other side of PBA, top-seeded Norfolk Catholic (28-4) faces Nebraska Christian (27-7) at 1 p.m., followed by Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (26-5) against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (27-5).
Semifinals will also be at PBA, at 9 and 11 a.m. The championship is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with the third place match at 1 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.
