Cedar Catholic Set For State
Cedar Catholic's Annika Kuehn, 4, and Laney Kathol celebrate a point during the Trojans' matchup against Axtell in the District D1-7 final, Saturday in Albion, Nebraska. Cedar Catholic takes on Cambridge in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D1 Volleyball Tournament today (Thursday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A year ago, a young Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball squad did something unusual: They didn’t make the state tournament.

Still a young team — the Trojans have just three seniors — they are back in Lincoln.

