MADISON — Traia Hubbard was honored by Dakota State as one of three selected as DSU Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.
Hubbard, a junior from Yankton who prepped at Gayville-Volin, collected 22 points in the throwing events in the 2019 North Star Athletic Association Outdoor Track & Field Championships, earning her the conference’s Most Valuable Field Athlete of the Meet award.
She won the conference discus throw with a meet record of 142 feet and placed third in the hammer throw and shot put. She also qualified for the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, where she finished 11th out of 21 throwers in the discus.
At the recent NSAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Hubbard set a school record of 51 feet, .25 inches to win the weight throw title. She also earned a runner-up honor in the shot put after throwing 42 feet, 11.75 inches. She qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field national meet in the shot put, where she finished fifth with a school record throw of 45 feet, 11.5 inches.
Hubbard made school history by becoming the first DSU women’s indoor shot-put thrower to be named NAIA All-America, as well as the first DSU qualifier for the NAIA women’s indoor track & field championship meet since 2011.
Hubbard is the daughter of John and Tina Hubbard of Yankton. She is a junior exercise science major at Dakota State.
