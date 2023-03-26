RAPID CITY —Yankton went 1-1 on the final day to finish 3-1 at the West River Invitational boys’ tennis tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
Yankton swept past St. Thomas More 9-0. Zachary Briggs earned a 10-0 win in singles play. Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh won 10-0 in doubles play.
Rapid City Christian handed Yankton its first setback of the season, an 8-1 decision. Harrison Krajewski picked up the lone win for the Bucks.
Late Friday, Yankton earned a 5-4 victory over Rapid City Stevens.
Briggs, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski won in singles play. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski, and Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh each won in doubles play.
Yankton, 3-1, hosts a quadrangular on Tuesday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center indoor courts. Play is set to begin at 11 a.m., with the Bucks facing Bishop Heelan, O’Gorman and Vermillion.
YANKTON 9, ST. THOMAS MORE 0
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Michael Levine 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Dhruv Goyal 10-1; Christopher Rockne Y def. Andrew Levine 10-4; Miles Krajewski Y def. Braeden Strain 10-2; Jack Pederson Y def. Carter Stamper 10-1; Ethan Marsh Y def. Jace Denholm 10-2
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. M. Levine-Goyal 10-1; Rockne-Pederson Y def. A. Levine-Strain 10-5; M. Krajewski-Marsh Y def. Stamper-Denholm 10-0
JV: Patrick Kralicek Y def. Greyson Weaver 8-0; Hunter Eggen Y def. Hudson Smallbrock 8-0; Kralicek-Eggen Y def. Weaver-Smallbrock 8-1
R.C. CHRISTIAN 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Noah Greni C def. Zachary Briggs 10-1; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Cain Schaefers 10-2; Joe Schneller C def. Christopher Rockne 10-3; Jack Hancock C def. Miles Krajewski 10-7; Noah Geyer C def. Jack Pederson 10-7; Henry Beckloff C def. Ethan Marsh 10-3
DOUBLES: Greni-Schaefers C def. Briggs-H. Krajewski 11-10 (7-2); Schnellar-Hancock C def. Rockne-Pederson 10-3; Geyer-Beckloff C def. M. Krajewski-Marsh 10-4
JV: Ethan Palmer C def. Patrick Kralicek 6-1; Hunter Eggen Y def. Matthew Suomala 7-5; Kralicek-Eggen Y def. Palmer-Suomala 10-7
YANKTON 5, R.C. STEVENS 4
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Nolan Rehorst 10-7; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Tristan Eizinger 10-3; Dayler Segrist S def. Christopher Rockne 10-5; Miles Krajewski Y def. Max Phares 10-5; Josh Mueller S def. Jack Pederson 10-5; Isaac Wright S def. Ethan Marsh 10-5
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Rehorst-Eizinger 10-8; Segrist-Phares S def. Rockne-Pederson 10-3; M. Krajewski-Marsh Y def. Braden Nelson-Wright 11-10 (7-5)
JV: Nelson S def. Hunter Eggen 8-6; Vinny Robbenholt S def. Patrick Kralicek 8-6; Mueller-Robbenholt S def. Kralicek-Eggen 8-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.