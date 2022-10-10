MACOMB, Ill. — Elizabeth Juhnke continued her strong season, pounding out a match-high 17 kills as South Dakota swept Western Illinois 29-27, 25-16, 25-13 in Summit League volleyball action on Saturday.

Juhnke led the Coyote offense once again today, adding 10 digs to her 17 kills to tally her 11th double-double on the season. With just one error on the match, she hit .333 percent while adding one block and one service ace.

