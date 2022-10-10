MACOMB, Ill. — Elizabeth Juhnke continued her strong season, pounding out a match-high 17 kills as South Dakota swept Western Illinois 29-27, 25-16, 25-13 in Summit League volleyball action on Saturday.
Juhnke led the Coyote offense once again today, adding 10 digs to her 17 kills to tally her 11th double-double on the season. With just one error on the match, she hit .333 percent while adding one block and one service ace.
Madi Woodin recorded her first collegiate start for the Coyotes and tallied a career-high 35 assists. Madison Harms added nine kills and four blocks for USD, including one solo block. Lolo Weideman recorded a match-high 20 digs and Kamryn Farris added 10 digs.
“It took us a little while to settle in today but sets two and three were much cleaner on our end,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “This is a tough trip, so we are very happy to be coming home with two wins!”
For Western Illinois (4-15, 0-7 Summit) Brittany Wulf tallied 10 kills and 14 digs.
The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and Kansas City at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15.
