SIOUX FALLS — Due to health issues within the Yankton program, there will be no JV girls’ basketball game when Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The sophomore/’C’ game will begin at 4 p.m., with the freshmen game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 7 p.m.
