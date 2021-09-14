BISMARCK, N.D. — Dakota State’s Jacia Christiansen has been named the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, announced on Tuesday.
Christiansen, a senior from Viborg, captured the individual title in the 19th annual Herb Blakely Invitational for Dakota State. She clocked a personal home meet record time of 20 minutes, 19 seconds and propelled the Trojans to its home meet team title for the first time since 2009. Christiansen also was the first Trojan runner to win the women's individual title since 2010. Dakota State defeated NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State 22-33 in the team standings.
Dakota State’s Martin Bailey earned men’s honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.