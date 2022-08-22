HARTFORD — The Yankton Bucks bounced back from back-to-back setbacks with an 8-0 rout of West Central in boys’ soccer action on Monday.
Brady Blom posted four goals and an assist for Yankton. Braylen Bietz had two goals and two assists. Lance Donner and Kevin Ortiz-Alonso each scored a goal. Colton Griffin, Christian Pacheco and Cole Pedersen each had an assist in the victory.
Yankton, 2-2, begins a weekend set against West River opponents on Friday, hosting Douglas.
Yankton won the JV match 7-1 behind two goals from Jayden Dorzok. Nels Hanson scored off a free kick, Ortiz-Alonso scored off a penalty kick, and Byron Jimenez, Zac Briggs and Amos Alonso each scored in the victory.
Sean Scott, Aiden Anderson and Jack Pederson each had an assist for Yankton. Luke Abbott stopped one shot in goal for the Bucks.
West Central 4, Yankton 0
HARTFORD — West Central, the top-ranked team in South Dakota Class A, blanked Yankton 4-0 in girls’ soccer action on Monday.
Yankton begins a weekend set against West River opponents on Friday, hosting Douglas.
In the JV match, West Central claimed a 3-0 decision. Elaina Mohnen had seven saves for the Gazelles.
