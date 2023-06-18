EUGENE, Ore. — Yankton’s Tierney Faulk and Dylan Payer each completed their competition in the “Emerging Elite” division of the Nike Outdoor Nationals with events on Sunday. The meet is being held at Hayward Stadium on the University of Oregon campus.
On Sunday, Payer was sixth in the mile, finishing in 4:19.49. On Saturday, he was third in the 800 in 1:55.09.
