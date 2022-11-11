VERMILLION — Three turnovers and a special teams touchdown helped build a Wall championship.
The Eagles took advantage of Parkston miscues to claim a 34-14 victory in the South Dakota Class 9AA football championship game, Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
“It’s unreal. It’s still pretty surreal,” said Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw. “I’m so proud of our team.”
Quarterback Burk Blasius earned both Joe Robbie MVP and Outstanding Back honors for Wall. He finished 24-of-38 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns.
Also for the Eagles, Cedar Amiotte rushed for 222 yards and caught eight passes for 104 yards. Rylan McDonnell and Thane Simons each had two touchdown catches.
Defensive lineman Quinn Moon was named the Outstanding Lineman.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Heathershaw said. “What a special game he had today.”
Kaleb Weber passed for 292 yards and rushed for two touchdowns for Parkston. Kolter Kramer rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and caught four passes for 100 yards. Will Jodozi had 10 catches for 154 yards.
Special teams dictated the opening quarter, with the Eagles leading the way. The Parkston defense stalled Wall’s opening drive, but the Eagles’ Quinn Moon blocked a punt on the Trojans’ ensuing possession, then ran the ball in five yards for the score.
After the Wall defense stopped a Parkston drive at midfield, they used a 16-yard pass from Burk Blasius to Cedar Amiotte to set up a 33-yard field goal by Blair Blasius on the second-to-last play of the opening quarter.
Trailing 10-0, the Parkston offense went to work. Pushed back to their own 10-yard-line by a penalty on the opening play, the Trojans went up the field and capped an 11-play drive with a 4-yard scoring run by Kaleb Weber.
But Wall answered with a long drive of their own, with Burk Blasius finding Thane Simons on a 22-yard scoring play on a fourth down play.
Up 17-8, Wall’s Moon wreaked havoc again, recovering a fumble to set up another Eagles score on the final play of the half. Burk Blasius found Rylan McDonnel on a 6-yard fade to give the Eagles a 24-8 edge at the break.
Parkston bounced back with a long drive to open the second half, capped by a Kolter Kramer rushing touchdown. The teams kept each other at bay until a Brodi Sundall interception helped set up a 40-yard field goal by Blair Blasius.
The special teams work of Blair Blasius — two field goals, a perfect 4-of-4 on PAT kicks and a 32-yard punt average — played a key role in the game, according to Heathershaw.
“He’s one of the best around,” Heathershaw said. “He’s not committed anywhere (collegiately). I sure hope somebody recognizes that he needs to be playing on Saturdays.”
After a Parkston fumble, Wall punched in one more late touchdown to ice the victory.
According to Parkston head coach Matt Grave, the Trojans’ struggles came from trying to “do too much.
“I don’t know if the moment was too big, but we were trying to do more than we needed to,” he said.
While the Trojans weren’t able to rally from their early deficit, Grave was proud that his team kept fighting.
“Even though we didn’t start the game well, we got ourselves back in position,” he said.
