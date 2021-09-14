HURON — The Yankton boys scored a third consecutive shutout and sixth shutout of the season in a 1-0 victory over Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference soccer action on Tuesday.
Ethan Yasat scored the Yankton goal off an assist from Alex Nockels.
Defensively, Zach Loest stopped seven shots to preserve the shutout. Jacob Kirchner also had a defensive save for the Bucks.
Yankton, 7-1-1, hosts Mitchell on Thursday.
Yankton outlasted Huron 5-4 in the JV match.
Simon Schulz scored twice, and Drew Newman had a goal and two assists for Yankton. Brady Blom had a goal and an assist. Ryker Heinz also scored for the Bucks.
Patrick Gurney had five saves in goal for Yankton.
