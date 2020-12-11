RAPID CITY — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson placed sixth in the “Red” pod of the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament, held Friday in Rapid City.
Pierre won the pod, 203 to 168.5 over Harrisburg. Brandon Valley was a close third with 164.5 points.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson scored 64.5 points on the day, led by runner-up finishes from Peyton Fridrich (145) and Logan Serck (152). Aaron Larson (170), Landon Schurch (195) and Alex Jensen (220) each placed fourth in their respective divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.