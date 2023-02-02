BASKETBALL
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Santee 27
North Central 72, Stuart 52
Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30
At Elgin
Boyd County 25, CWC 21
Quarterfinals, Feb. 2
At O’Neill
St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 42
Elkhorn Valley 53, Summerland 49
At Niobrara
No. 2 Niobrara-Verdigre vs. No. 10 North Central, 6 p.m.
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Boyd County 23
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Elkhorn Valley, 2 p.m.
NV/NC winner vs. No. 3 Elgin Public-Pope John, 3:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: 2 p.m.
Championship: 5 p.m.
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Elgin
North Central 43, Boyd County 39
O’Neill St. Mary’s 62, CWC 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At Santee
Santee 72, North Central 62
Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
At Tilden
Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35
Summerland 56, O’Neill St. Mary’s 49
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
No. 1 Santee vs. No. 4 Stuart, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Elkhorn Valley vs. No. 3 Summerland, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In Game, Jan. 30
Boone Central 54, O’Neill 37
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At West Point
Guardian Angels 52, Boone Central 30
Pierce 55, Norfolk Catholic 31
At Crofton
Crofton 47, Battle Creek 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Wayne 29
Consolation, Feb. 2 at West Point
Norfolk Catholic 52, Boone Central 37
Wayne 39, Battle Creek 33
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Pierce
Crofton 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50
Guardian Angels 41, Pierce 29
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: No. 5 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 6 Wayne, 10 a.m.
Third: No. 4 Pierce vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Championship: No. 1 Guardian Angels CC vs. No. 2 Crofton, 5 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In, Jan. 30
Crofton 56, Guardian Angels 50
Quarterfinals, Feb. 1
At Hartington
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 20
O’Neill 74, Boone Central 73, OT
At Pierce
Pierce 41, Battle Creek 33
Wayne 39, Norfolk Catholic 27
Consolation, Feb. 3 at West Point
No. 9 Crofton vs. No. 5 Boone Central, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Battle Creek vs. No. 3 Norfolk Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Pierce
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 4 O’Neill, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Pierce vs. No. 6 Wayne, 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: 11:45 a.m.
Third: 3:15 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
LEWIS & CLARK BOYS
Jan. 30-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Wynot
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36
At Creighton
Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34
Wakefield 75, Wausa 48
Consolation at Creighton, Feb. 2
Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58
No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 6 Wausa, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals at Wynot, Feb. 2
Wynot 37, Ponca 25
Wakefield 70, Bloomfield 48
Placing Rounds, Feb. 4 at Hartington
SEVENTH: No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: No. 8 Winnebago vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
THIRD: No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 7 Bloomfield, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
No. 1 Wynot vs. No. 3 Wakefield, 8 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Plainview
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
At Winside
Winside 57, Homer 45
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph 23
Consolation, Feb. 2
Homer 60, Osmond-Randolph 49
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Walthill
Walthill 68, Plainview 56
Winside 44, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Final Round, Feb. 4
FIFTH: No. 13 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 15 Homer, 6 p.m. at Allen
THIRD: No. 12 Plainview vs. No. 11 Hartington-Newcastle, 6 p.m. at Walthill
FIRST: No. 9 Walthill vs. No. 10 Winside, 7:30 p.m. at Walthill
LEWIS & CLARK GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Ponca
Ponca 57, Winside 21
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44, Plainview 40
At Wynot
Wynot 49, Bloomfield 32
Wakefield 57, Homer 54
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Plainview
Plainview 42, Winside 32
Homer 45, Bloomfield 34
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Ponca
Ponca 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 23
Wynot 47, Wakefield 41, OT
Placing Rounds, Feb. 3 at Hartington
SEVENTH: No. 8 Winside vs. No. 7 Bloomfield, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: No. 4 Plainview vs. No. 6 Homer, 7 p.m.
THIRD: No. 5 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. No. 3 Wakefield, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
No. 1 Ponca vs. No. 2 Wynot, 6 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Emerson
Winnebago 39, Tri County Northeast 29
At Hartington
Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 33
Osmond-Randolph 42, Creighton 31
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Creighton
Creighton 61, Walthill 50
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Wausa
Wausa 44, Winnebago 34
Hartington-Newcastle 48, Osmond-Randolph 28
Final Round, Feb. 3
FIFTH: No. 12 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 14 Creighton, 6 p.m. at Emerson
THIRD: No. 13 Winnebago vs. 11 Osmond-Randolph, 6 p.m. at Wausa
FIRST: No. 9 Wausa vs. No. 10 Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30 p.m. at Wausa
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Kaiser Heating and Cooling def. Jones Construction 64-39; Ben’s Brewing Company def. Imperial ICE 62-55; QWS & QHS def. Horn Law 65-52; Peterson Construction def. Culligan Water
STANDINGS: Kaiser Heating and Cooling 6-0, Horn Law 4-1, QWS & QHS 4-1, Ben’s Brewing Company 4-2, Dakota Warriors 2-3, Peterson Construction 2-3, Imperial ICE 1-4, Culligan Water 1-4, Jones Construction 0-6
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
1/18 RESULTS: Verdesion Life Science def. Astec Aces 21-11, 21-15, 21-15; Block City def. Buhl’s Cleaners 21-11, 19-21, 21-18; Premier Heating & Cooling def. Astec 21-12, 21-19, 21-18
STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 7-1, Block City 6-2, Astec 5-3, Astec Aces 3-5, Premier Heating & Cooling 2-6, Buhl’s Cleaners 1-7
COED LEAGUE I
1/29 RESULTS: The BS’s Band def. Dat Ace 21-17, 21-15, 21-9; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Astec Attackers 22-20, 21-15, 21-12; Kicken Astec def. Here for The Beer 21-12, 9-21, 21-18; Czeckers def. Block Party 21-19, 15-21, 21-17.
1/22 RESULTS: Block Party def. Astec Attackers 21-11, 21-11, 21-17; Here for The Beer def. Dat Ace 21-16, 21-12, 21-12; Czeckers def. Kicken Astec 21-14, 21-16, 21-17; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. The BS’s Band 21-16, 21-15, 21-10
STANDINGS: Block Party 6-2, O’Malley’s Big Hitties 6-2, Czeckers 6-2, Astec Attackers 5-3, The BS’s Band 4-4, Here for The Beer 3-5, Kicken Astec 2-6, Dat ACE 0-8
COED LEAGUE II
1/22 RESULTS: Sunday Service def. No Name 21-12, 21-17, 18-21; The Empire Spikes Back def. Skilled in Every Position 21-15, 21-14, 21-16; MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers def. Get Face Insurance 21-6, 21-19, 21-18; MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers def. Bros 21-18, 22-20, 22-20
STANDINGS: The Empire Spikes Back 5-2, Sunday Service 5-2, MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers 5-2, No Name 4-2, Get Face Insurance 2-5, Bros 2-5, Skilled in Every Position 1-6
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/1) Kruse’s Pro Shop 934; (1/25) JR’s Oasis 962
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/1) Stockwell Engineers 2715; (1/25) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2639
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/1) Aaron Blackwell 289, Tim Dooley 280, Terry Norton 278, Mike Kruse 268, Pat King 268; (1/25) Terry Norton 290, Tony Osborn 289, Scott Byrkeland 268, Bob Doty 266, Aaron Blackwell 265
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/1) Tim Dooley 726, Pat King 718, Mike Kruse 712, Bob Doty 698, Tony Osborn 697; (1/25) Tony Osborn 739, Bob Doty 715, Frank Osborn 713, Mike Kruse 708, Dave Reich 705
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 106.5, Coca-Cola 95, Manitou 78, Stockwell Engineers 78, Pin Bruisers 67, JR Sports Cards 60, Plath Chiropractic 59, Horn Law Office 57.5, JR’s Oasis 44
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (1/30) Candyland 404
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (1/30) Nustar 1174
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (1/30) Tyler Lanphear 257, Frank Osborn 250, Bruce Myers 206, Joan Tammen 214, Peggy Muhmel 196, Edwena Turner 174
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (1/30) Frank Osborn 701, Tyler Lanphear 693, Jay Weaver 602, Joan Tammen 544, Edwena Turner 515, Peggy Muhmel 479
STANDINGS: Nustar 60.5, She Wears the Shoes 55.5, JNJ 55, TNT 53.5, Candyland 50, Time to Spare 41, QRF 31.5, The We Shed 26, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.