FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State burst out to a 28-0 lead and rolled up 522 yards of offense in a 52-24 win against No. 16 South Dakota Saturday inside the Fargodome.
The Bison (10-1, 7-1) outgained the Coyotes 303-97 on the ground and 522-293 overall. Jalen Bussey ran five times for 62 yards and a touchdown to lead a bevy of Bison backs. TaMerik Williams added 60 yards on 12 rushes and scored twice. Nine different Bison backs contributed to the final tally.
South Dakota (7-4, 5-3 MVFC) quarterback Carson Camp completed 21-of-27 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Mike Mansaray in the third quarter and completed a 12-yard shovel pass to J.J. Galbreath for a score in the fourth. Nate Thomas ran 10 times for 62 yards in the opening half, but carried twice for minus-2 yards in the second.
Carter Bell became the first South Dakota player to return a punt for a touchdown since Stefan Logan in 2006. His 47-yard strike cut NDSU’s 28-3 halftime lead to 28-10 early in the third quarter. The Coyotes have also returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season, something they hadn’t done since 2008.
Defensively, South Dakota got 11 tackles from safety Elijah Reed. Jacob Matthew added seven tackles and recovered a fumble. Nick Gaes got his team-leading seventh sack of the season.
