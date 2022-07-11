HOPKINS, Minn. — Host Hopkins ended Yankton’s quest to advance out of pool play in the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament with a 5-3 decision on Sunday.
Hopkins led 5-0 after four innings.
Cody Oswald went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Lucas Kampshoff, Dylan Prouty, Drew Ryken and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the effort.
Landen Loecker took the loss, striking out four in a complete game effort.
Yankton, 22-12, travels to Sioux Falls East for a doubleheader on Wednesday. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
Thunder Bay 4, Yankton 2
HOPKINS, Minn. — Thunder Bay, Ontario, handed Yankton its first setback in the Gopher Classic a with a 4-2 decision on Sunday.
Landen Loecker doubled, and Drew Ryken had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Joe Gokie and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the effort.
Josh Sheldon went the distance in the loss, striking out two.
Yankton 8, Fargo Post 400 2
HOPKINS, Minn. — Yankton scored five runs in the second inning and held on for an 8-2 victory over Fargo Post 400 on Saturday.
Joe Gokie went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Drew Ryken also had three hits. Cody Oswald had a pair of hits. Jace McCorkell and Dylan Prouty each doubled, with Prouty driving in two runs. Lucas Kampshoff and Josh Sheldon each had a hit in the victory.
Gokie picked up the win, striking out five.
Regular Season
Garretson 15, Menno-Scotland 0
MENNO — Garretson claimed a 15-0 victory over Menno-Scotland in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Jacob Schott doubled for Menno-Scotland. Tyrus Bietz, Austin Pillsbury and Karson Bierle each had a hit for the Trappers.
Treyton Sayler took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Volga 2, Vermillion 1
VOLGA — Volga outlasted Vermillion 2-1 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Jack Kratz had two hits for Vermillion. Charlie Ward tripled for the other Post 1 hit.
Jake Jensen took the loss, striking out four in a complete game effort.
Creighton-Plainview 6, O’Neill 5
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton-Plainview scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh as the Titans rallied past O’Neill 6-5 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Easton Pavlik went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Creighton-Plainview. Tanner Frahm also had two hits. Tristan Smith and Kale Fulton each had a hit in the victory.
Frahm pitched four innings of relief, striking out three, for the win. Peyton Bromley struck out seven in his three innings of work.
