WYNOT, Neb. — Josilyn Miller’s 29 points led the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars as they held on for a 60-58 victory over the Wynot Blue Devils Thursday.
Lina Bauer added 13 points for the Cougars.
Kinslee Heimes led Wynot with 20 points. Amber Lawson registered 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Niobrara-Verdigre improved to 10-3, while Wynot fell to 7-4.
The Cougars host Elkhorn Lake Friday while the Blue Devils play at Winnebago Friday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (10-3) 13 23 15 9 — 60
WYNOT (7-4) 15 14 15 14 — 58
Vermillion 45, Lennox 35
LENNOX — Vermillion rallied from a 24-18 halftime deficit to claim a 45-35 victory over Lennox in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kasey Hanson and Chandler Cleveland each scored 12 points for Vermillion, with Hansen recording four assists. Brooke Jensen had 10 points and six rebounds. Taylor Reuvers added three steals in the victory.
Carli Kuyper led Lennox with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dani Highum added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Fourth-ranked Vermillion, 9-0, faces second-ranked Wagner in the Hanson Classic on Saturday in Mitchell. Lennox, 5-2, faces Hill City in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday in Madison.
LENNOX 17 7 3 8 — 35
VERMILLION (9-0) 9 9 12 15 — 45
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
PARKSTON — Ashlynn Koupal scored a game-high 26 points to lead Wagner past Parkston 59-35 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Koupal also had eight rebounds for Wagner (9-0). Macy Koupal finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Shalayne Nagel posted six assists. Emma Yost added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
For Parkston, Abby Hohn led the way with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists. Faith Oakley added eight points.
Second-ranked Wagner, 8-0, plays fourth-ranked Vermillion in the Hanson Classic on Saturday in Mitchell. Parkston, 5-3, plays Florence-Henry in the Hanson Classic on Saturday.
WAGNER (8-0) 23 7 24 5 — 59
PARKSTON (5-3) 7 9 4 15 — 35
Scotland 53, Avon 49
SCOTLAND — Scotland overcame an early deficit to claim a 53-49 victory over Avon in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Trinity Bietz posted 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Scotland, which trailed 16-7 after one quarter. Bailey Vitek posted 14 points and four steals. Claire Janish and Martina DeBoer each had eight points in the victory.
Courtney Sees scored a game-high 22 points and had three steals for Avon. McKenna Kocmich scored 15 points. Lila Vanderlei added seven rebounds.
Scotland, 5-4, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Saturday. Avon, 4-4, travels to Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
Scotland won the JV game 31-22.
AVON (4-4) 16 6 8 19 — 49
SCOTLAND (5-4) 7 16 16 14 — 53
Crofton 43, West Central 32
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton overcame a 22-point performance by West Central’s Molli Thornton to claim a 43-32 victory over the Trojans in an inter-state girls’ basketball battle on Thursday.
Jaida Allen and Caitlin Guenther each scored 10 points for Crofton. Ellie Tramp had eight points. Sammie Allen and Lexie Wiebelhaus each had six rebounds in the victory.
Crofton, 12-1, takes on another South Dakota opponent on Saturday, facing Lakota Tech in the Dakota State Classic in Madison. West Central, 2-4, hosts St. Thomas More today (Friday).
Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21
GAYVILLE — Viborg-Hurley built a 45-13 halftime lead on the way to a 68-21 victory over Gayville-Volin in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Coral Mason and Denae Mach each had 17 points and eight rebounds for Viborg-Hurley, with Mach also recording four assists and six steals. Estelle Lee scored nine points and Shelby Lyon had four assists in the victory.
Taylor Hoxeng scored nine points for Gayville-Volin.
Top-ranked Viborg-Hurley plays second-ranked Wolsey-Wessington in the Hanson Classic on Saturday in Mitchell. Gayville-Volin hosts Burke on Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 28-10.
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-1) 21 24 10 13 — 68
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-6) 8 5 0 8 — 21
AC-DC 70, Mitchell Christian 23
CORSICA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian used three players in double figures to roll past Mitchell Christian 70-23 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Allison Muckey led the victorious Thunder with 16 points and six steals. Mahpiya Irving scored 15 points. Josie Brouwer had 13 points. Halle Olson posted eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Isabelle Brouwer added five assists.
Madelyn Nebelsek led Mitchell Christian with six points. Kelsye Holdemann had six rebounds.
Both teams are back in action on Saturday. ACDC hosts Menno in Lake Andes, while Mitchell Christian plays Kadoka in the Dakota State Classic.
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN 7 6 4 6 — 23
ANDES CENTRAL-DC (4-1) 23 21 13 13 — 70
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40
TYNDALL — Freeman outlasted Bon Homme 44-40 in girls’ basketball on Thursday.
Ashlin Jacobsen scored 12 points for Freeman, which trailed 34-32 after three quarters. Erin Uecker added 11 points in the victory.
Erin Heusinkveld posted 11 points and eight rebounds for Bon Homme. Jurni Vavruska added 10 points.
Freeman, 4-4, faces McCook Central-Montrose. Bon Homme, 3-4, travels to Chamberlain on Saturday.
FREEMAN (4-4) 10 9 13 12 — 44
BON HOMME (3-4) 11 11 12 6 — 40
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46
PLATTE — Mount Vernon-Plankinton outlasted Platte-Geddes 55-46 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kyla Schmidt scored 16 points and Regan Rus had 13 points for MVP. Emilee Fox added 11 points in the victory.
Baleigh Nachtigal led Platte-Geddes with 16 points. Karly VanDerWerff had 11 points and six steals. Cadence Van Zee added 10 points.
Platte-Geddes hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday.
MVP won the JV game 24-20.
MT. VERN-PLANK 7 13 19 16 — 55
PLATTE-GEDDES 6 10 17 13 — 46
Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40
COLTON — Tri-Valley built a 30-20 halftime lead and held on for a 52-40 victory over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lauren Grinde scored 18 points for Tri-Valley. Mattie Huwe added 13 points.
Ella Merriman led Beresford with 13 points. Harley Koth added 10 points.
Tri-Valley hosts Deubrook Area on Tuesday. Beresford travels to Madison on Monday.
BERESFORD (3-4) 8 12 12 8 — 40
TRI-VALLEY (2-5) 15 15 8 14 — 52
Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 28
IRENE — The Centerville Tornadoes got 13 points from Thea Gust and Keira Austin as they defeated the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 55-28 Thursday.
Emma Marshall led the Eagles with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Tornadoes saw a five-point lead after the first quarter become a 26-point lead after outscoring the Eagles 21-0 in the second quarter.
Centerville improved to 7-1, while I-W fell to 3-6.
The Tornadoes play Arlington in the Hanson Classic Saturday in Mitchell, while the Eagles host Scotland Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (7-1) 16 21 9 9 — 55
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-6) 11 0 10 7 — 28
Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield 40
ALCESTER — Elly Doering’s double-double propelled the Alcester-Hudson Cubs to a 44-40 victory against the Akron-Westfield (Iowa) Westerners 44-40 Thursday.
Doering scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Addison Naslund and Mackenzie Hughes led Akron-Westfield with 11 points apiece. Allie Swoyer added 10 points.
Alcester-Hudson improved to 4-5, while Akron-Westfield fell to 2-7.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Irene-Wakonda Jan. 19 while Akron-Westfield hosts Trinity Christian Friday.
AKRON-WESTFIELD (2-7) 3 7 17 13 — 40
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-5) 4 19 10 11 — 44
Hanson 75, Parker 25
ALEXANDRIA — The Hanson Beaverettes had four players score in double-figures as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 75-25 Thursday.
Annalyse Weber led the Beaverettes with 15 points and five rebounds. Karlie Goergen tallied eight assists and four steals.
Hanson shot 58% in the contest.
Parker Lessman led Parkston with eight points, with Janae Olson adding six points and seven rebounds.
Hanson improved to 6-2, while Parker fell to 0-6.
The Beaverettes play Castlewood in the Hanson Classic in Mitchell Saturday while Parker plays at Lennox Tuesday.
PARKER (0-6) 6 7 4 8 — 25
HANSON (6-2) 18 23 17 17 — 75
