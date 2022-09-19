ALCESTER — The Vermillion boys posted a perfect score and the Vermillion girls nearly matched them as the Tanagers swept team honors at the Alcester-Hudson Invitational cross country meet, Monday in Alcester.

The Vermillion boys pushed the first six runners across in winning their title. Elk Point-Jefferson (30) was third, followed by Akron-Westfield (35) and Parker (40).

