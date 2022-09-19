ALCESTER — The Vermillion boys posted a perfect score and the Vermillion girls nearly matched them as the Tanagers swept team honors at the Alcester-Hudson Invitational cross country meet, Monday in Alcester.
The Vermillion boys pushed the first six runners across in winning their title. Elk Point-Jefferson (30) was third, followed by Akron-Westfield (35) and Parker (40).
Vermillion’s Joel Dahloff won the 5,000-meter race in 17:18.82, followed by Henry Anderson (18:03.88) and Jacob Chasing Hawk (18:40.19).
Vermillion beat Canton 7 to 14 in the girls’ race, with teams scoring three runners. Alcester-Hudson (31) was third,.
Vermillion’s Taeli Barta won the 5,000-meter race in 21:13.12, followed by teammate Lydia Anderson (22:01.25). EPJ’s Ashley Stark (22:55.14) was third, followed by Canton’s Jayla York (23:20.97) and Vermillion’s Olivia Formisano (24:08.36).
