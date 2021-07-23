SIOUX FALLS — Former Mount Marty head men’s basketball coach and former Augustana men’s basketball player Cody Schilling has joined the Augustana men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach.
“I am fired up to be back in Sioux Falls and a part of the Augustana men’s basketball and athletics family again,” Schilling said. “The fit, time and place couldn’t be better for my wife, Erica, and I. Augustana University is doing so many great things across campus and within athletics and I can’t wait to be a part of that again. Working alongside Coach Billeter is something that I am greatly looking forward to and I want to help him and the entire staff get Augustana basketball back atop the NSIC. I am ecstatic to be coming home.”
Schilling comes back to Augustana after serving as a head coach at both the collegiate and high school levels. Most recently, he was named the head boys’ basketball coach at Royse City High School in Royse City, Texas, a position he was named to in April. He spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons as the head coach at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic High School where he led the Cougars to the Texas High School Final Four with a record of 20-4 in 2020-21. Seven of the team’s players were named first or second team all-district.
The Ellsworth, Minnesota, native served as the head coach of Mount Marty for two seasons where he orchestrated an impressive turnaround where a team he recruited won 20 games in 2019-20. In his first year with MMU, the Lancers won more games than the previous three seasons combined.
Schilling, the NSIC Freshman of the Year in 2009, earned three First Team All-NSIC honors and a pair of All-America accolades from D2 Bulletin as a student-athlete while earning his degree in elementary education from AU. He left Augustana as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,868 points and still holds the record with the highest free-throw percentage in program history at 86.5 percent.
Following graduation from Augustana, he taught and coached at Dell Rapids St. Mary’s before moving to the Director of Avera Select Basketball and lead trainer for Warwick Workouts in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.