Slow one down, others find a way.
That proved to be the case for Northwestern in Wednesday night’s GPAC men’s basketball 69-56 victory over Mount Marty at Cimpl Arena.
One player — center Alex Van Kalsbeek (who averages 20.5 points per game) — was held relatively in check, but a few other guys filled that void. And then some.
“We really focused on trying to limit him because he’s so tough, and I thought for the most part, we did a good job,” said MMU sophomore Luke Ronsiek, who scored 12 points off the bench.
Van Kalsbeek made 2-of-10 shots for four points, and pulled down seven rebounds.
“If you would’ve said he’d go 2-for-10, we would’ve signed up for that,” MMU head coach Todd Lorensen said.
Unfortunately for the Lancers (7-9 overall, 4-7 GPAC), others stepped up for the Red Raiders.
Craig Sterk scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Trent Hilbrands added 19 points.
“When you spend that kind of time and energy on a kid like Van Kalsbeek, and for good reason, other good players find a way to rise up,” Lorensen said.
There was also the matter of Northwestern controlling the glass, especially in the first half.
The Red Raiders built a 27-10 rebounding edge in the opening half and took a 30-23 lead into the halftime break.
Mount Marty took a brief lead three minutes into the second half, but Northwestern then put together a 7-0 run to take a 40-34 lead. The Red Raiders then never trailed the rest of the way.
The Lancers got within 61-4 with 2:57 remaining, but Sterk answered with a basket and then Grant DeMeulenaere made two free throws later on to pad the lead.
“Those tough shots we usually make weren’t going down for us, and that really changes the game for us,” Ronsiek said.
Senior Jailen Billings led the Lancers with 14 points, while senior Elijah Pappas tallied 12 points and five rebounds. Junior Jonah Larson finished with six points and five rebounds, and freshman Lincoln Jordre had six points and three rebounds.
With Northwestern keying in on Pappas under the basket, the Lancers got some looks from deep, but they finished 8-of-30.
“They did a nice job bodying up Pappas and partly taking away what he likes to do in getting to the basket, but we missed some good looks on threes out of that, too,” Lorensen said.
The Lancers will play Dordt on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Sioux Center, Iowa.
NORTHWESTERN (11-5, 6-5 GPAC)
Craig Sterk 8-15 5-9 21; Alex Van Kalsbeek 2-10 0-0 4; Trent Hilbrands 6-15 3-4 19; Isaac Heyer 2-3 0-0 5; Jay Small 3-6 0-0 8; Noah Slagter 3-6 4-4 10; Grant DeMeulenaere 0-3 2-3 2; Ryan Hurd 0-0 0-0 0; Matt Onken 0-0 0-0 0; Casey Kleemeier 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 24-58 14-20 69.
MOUNT MARTY (7-9, 4-7 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 4-13 4-6 12; Jonah Larson 2-5 0-0 6; Allen Wilson 0-2 0-0 0; Kade Stearns 1-3 0-0 3; Keegan Savary 1-3 0-0 3; Marcus Edwards 0-1 0-0 0; Jailen Billings 5-17 2-3 14; Saba Gvedashvili 0-1 0-0 0; Luke Ronsiek 5-6 0-0 12; Lincoln Jordre 1-3 4-5 6. TOTALS 19-54 10-14 56.
Half — NW 30-23. Three-Pointers — NW 7-22 (Hilbrands 4-10, Small 2-4, Heyer 1-2, Van Kalsbeek 0-1, DeMeulenaere 0-2, Sterk 0-3), MMU 8-30 (Ronsiek 2-3, Larson 2-4, Billings 2-10, Stearns 1-3, Savary 1-3, Jordre 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Pappas 0-4). Total Rebounds — NW 47 (Sterk 12), MMU 24 (Pappas 5, Larson 5). Assists — NW 9 (Small 3), MMU 8 (Pappas 2, Billings 2). Turnovers — NW 15, MMU 8. Personal Fouls — NW 14, MMU 14. Fouled Out — None.
