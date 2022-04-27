BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 971
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2675
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Cody Henrichsen 299, Scott Hohenthaner 280, Brent Jones 279, JJ Peterson 278, Jim Murphy 268
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Cody Henrichsen 836, JJ Peterson 747, Jim Murphy 699, Brent Jones 691, Bob Doty 690
STANDINGS: Manitou 127.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 118, Coca-Cola 107.5, Mojo’s 105.5, Capital Street Pub 98, Stockwell Engineers 87, Plath Chiropractic 86.5, Tatanka Golf 76, Pin Bruisers 76, JR Sports Cards 63
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (4/25) Nustar 428; (4/18) Nustar 447
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (4/25) Nustar 1210; (4/18) Nustar 1274
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (4/25) Tyler Lanphear 265, Mark Tipton 252, Frank Osborn Jr. 244, Peggy Muhmel 193, Alexis Lanphear 178, Lynette Wulff 169; (4/18) Jay Weaver 259, Tyler Lanphear 237, Frank Osborn Jr. 230, Peggy Muhmel 173, Alexis Lanphear 168, Lynette Wulff 159
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (4/25) Tyler Lanphear 737, Chuck Turner 678, Frank Osborn Jr 650, Peggy Muhmel 560, Lynette Wulff 471, Alexis Lanphear 463; (4/18) Jay Weaver 699, Frank Osborn Jr. 648, Tyler Lanphear 631, Peggy Muhmel 477, Alexis Lanphear 465, Lynette Wulff 442
STANDINGS: Herc & Megara 129, Plath Chiropractic 95.5, Nustar 95, Candyland 85.5, The We Shed 74.5, Team Nine 74, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 55, QRF 49.5, Time to Spare 49
GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
4/26 LADIES 3-NET BEST BALL
FIRST: Marsha Bertsch, Lynette Bruening, Judy Dooley, Max Hughes 200
SECOND: Sandy Brandt, Donna Dietrich, Susan Morrison, Patti Eisenbraun 201
THIRD: Jean Tramp, Linda Frick, Rogene Cihak 216
4/21 MEN’S DAY MIXER
Flight 1
FIRST: Grossenburg, Bobzin, Yonke 197
SECOND: King, Clough, Pietila, Ibarolle 201
THIRD: Henderson, Adamson, Stevens, Rupiper 202
Flight 2
FIRST: Moser, Dejean, Brim, Jensen 212
SECOND: Anderson, Mueller, Thompson, Gerstner 213
THIRD: Pietila, Van Maanen, Buckman, Riesgaard 213
