BRANDON — Yankton Fury Black finished second in the U16 Gold Bracket of the Brandon girls’ softball tournament, which concluded on Sunday.
Fury Black dropped an 11-1 decision to South Dakota Thunder in the final.
Chandler Cleveland had the lone Yankton hit. She also took the loss in the circle.
Fury Black 3, Watertown Impact 1
Yankton Fury Black built a 3-0 lead and held on for a semifinal win against the Watertown Impact on Sunday.
Camryn Koletzky, Payton Moser and Jenaya Cleveland each had a hit.
Kaylie Heiner picked up the win, striking out four in six innings of work.
Fury Black 6, Dakota Energy 2
Yankton Fury Black built an early lead on the way to a 6-2 victory over Dakota Energy to begin bracket play on Sunday.
Emma Eichacker tripled and doubled, and Payton Moser went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Chandler Cleveland also tripled. Camryn Koletzky and Kaylie Heiner each had a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
Fury Hornets 10, Nlue Bombers 3
The Yankton Fury Hornets used a pair of big innings to down the Nlue Blomers 10-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Madison Girard tripled and Quincy Gaskins doubled for Yankton. Mia Donner, Aubrie Lloyd and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit in the victory.
Girard struck out four in three shutout innings for the win.
Fury Black 7, Blue Devils 1
Yankton Fury Black claimed a 7-1 victory over the Blue Devils in pool play on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky, Emma Herrboldt and Lydia Yost each had a hit for Yankton.
Kaylie Heiner picked up the win, with Chandler Cleveland striking out five in two innings of relief.
Watertown 8, Fury Hornets 3
Watertown used a pair of three-run innings to down the Yankton Fury Hornets on Saturday.
Chayce Drotzmann and McKenna Hacecky each had two hits for Yankton. Quincy Gaskins, Madison Girard and Aubrie Lloyd each had a hit.
Tori Hansen took the loss, striking out three in her two innings of work.
Fury Black 1, S.D. Thunder 1
Yankton Fury Black played the South Dakota Thunder to a 1-1 draw in pool play on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky, Chandler Cleveveland, Kaylie Heiner, Peighton James and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit for Yankton.
Heiner pitched for Yankton, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
Dakota Valley 3, Fury Hornets 2
Ashlynn Stusse went 2-for-3 with a triple to lead Dakota Valley past the Yankton Fury Hornets 3-2 on Saturday.
Brennan Trotter, Addison Dickson, Bria Perryman and Raegan Headid each had a hit in the victory.
Quincy Gaskins doubled and Madison Girard added a hit for Yankton.
Rachel Voegeli struck out seven batters in the five-inning contest for the win. Girard and Tori Hansen each pitched for Yankton, each striking out two.
Fury Black 4, Waverly Heat 2
Yankton Fury Black opened pool play with a 4-2 victory over the Waverly Heat on Saturday.
Chandler Cleveland and Lydia Yost each had a hit for Yankton.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.