AVON — The Avon football team will not participate in the Class 9B football playoffs, the school district announced on Wednesday.
Avon (2-7), which was scheduled to play at Corsica-Stickney in Thursday’s first round, announced through social media that it would hot participate “due to a positive COVID diagnosis and several close contacts within the team.”
Estelline-Hendricks (1-6) will replace Avon in the field, and will travel to Corsica-Stickney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.