Avon Sidelined
Buy Now

Avon quarterback Riley Rucktaeschel, 5, flips the ball to teammate Hunter Rucktaeschel, left, as the quarterback is hit by Gayville-Volin's Nathan Quatier during their football game earlier this season in Avon. Avon has withdrawn from the Class 9B playoffs due to a positive COVID test and several close contacts within the team. Estelline-Hendricks will replace Avon in the field, and will travel to Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

AVON — The Avon football team will not participate in the Class 9B football playoffs, the school district announced on Wednesday.

Avon (2-7), which was scheduled to play at Corsica-Stickney in Thursday’s first round, announced through social media that it would hot participate “due to a positive COVID diagnosis and several close contacts within the team.”

Estelline-Hendricks (1-6) will replace Avon in the field, and will travel to Corsica-Stickney.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.