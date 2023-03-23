Due to Thursday’s snowfall, the Yankton High School softball team has postponed its March 25 matchup against O’Gorman. No makeup date has been announced.
Also, YHS has postponed its March 28 matchup against Sioux Falls Washington. No makeup date has been announced.
Yankton’s softball game at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, scheduled for March 30, has also been postponed with no makeup date announced.
The University of South Dakota, which was scheduled to host North Dakota this Saturday and Sunday, will play at Connie Claussen Field in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend. The teams will play a single game on Saturday at 7 p.m., with a doubleheader on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Also announced, the Warrior Relays track and field meet, to be hosted by Neligh-Oakdale, was postponed. No makeup date was set.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.