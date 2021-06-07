SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Monday that Oakland assistant Ariel Braker will be joining the Coyote women’s basketball program as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She joins Jason Jeschke, Aaron Horn and Alex Antonen on the Coyote bench for the 2021-22 season.
Braker’s coaching career includes stints at Oakland (DI), Lehigh (DI), Western Texas (NJCAA), Grosse Point North (HS) and Wayne State University (DII). She has experience with player development of post players, recruiting, scouting, game strategy, scheduling and mentoring student-athletes.
Braker was a two-year starter and tri-captain in her four-year career at Notre Dame under Naismith Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She was a member of the winningest class in program history, with a 138-15 overall record, four Final Four berths and three National Championship appearances.
A native of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, Braker graduated from Notre Dame in 2014 with a bachelor of arts in industrial design. She earned her master’s degree in sports administration from Wayne State (Mich.) in 2015.
