Concordia outlasted Mount Marty 2-1 in a physical Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer showdown, Saturday night at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Jarrod Henson and Miguel Navarro scored for Concordia (6-1, 1-0 GPAC). Martin Herrera assisted on the Navarro goal.
Sloan Tshilenge scored the Lancer goal. No player from either team had more than one shot on goal in the contest.
Defensively, Gabriel Mendoza made five saves for Concordia. Jorge Augero stopped two shots for the Lancers.
Much of the match was played outside the offensive zones, with a combined 10 shots on goal in the match. MMU had a 6-4 edge in that category.
“We watched film on Concordia, and we knew it was going to be physical,” said MMU head coach Oliver Tieleman. “We knew what we were coming in to.”
Neither team came close to scoring in the first half, as the teams combined for just three shots on goal. Concordia had two of those shots on goal.
MMU tried to up the offensive pressure in the second half, but Concordia broke through first with Henson’s goal. But the Lancers kept the offensive pressure up, eventually scoring the tying goal in the 73rd minute.
“That was good to see,” Tieleman said. “It felt like nothing was going our way offensively. We worked on it after half, starting to build a bit better.
“But we have to put our chances away.”
Concordia did just that three minutes later, as Navarro gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
The match included four cards, including a red card on the Lancers’ Augero. Jose Quinonez finished the match in goal for the Lancers, who had to play a man down for the final 8:11.
Tieleman was pleased with the Lancers’ effort in the match.
“I think we played well the whole 90,” he said. “The decisions didn’t go our way.”
Mount Marty, which dropped to 5-1-1 overall and 1-1 in GPAC play after its first loss of the season, has a week before a trip to Briar Cliff on Sept. 24. For the Lancers, who played two challenging conferences matches in a four-day span, the break is a welcome one.
“The rest will be nice,” Tieleman said.
