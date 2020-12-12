RAPID CITY — The Yankton Bucks used a fast start and three players in double figures to roll past Rapid City Stevens 66-37 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Yankton led 22-8 after one quarter and built its lead to 37-16 at the half. The Bucks outscored the Raiders in each of the final two periods as well.
“I thought we had some intangibles that we did a lot better than yesterday,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “We showed more maturity and composure on the floor.”
Matthew Mors finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Yankton (2-0). Aiden Feser netted 11 points and four steals. Jaden Kral scored 10 points. Rugby Ryken added 11 rebounds and seven steals.
“It was good to have more balance, with Matthew being aggressive and others playing off of that and finding opportunities to score,” Haynes said.
The Bucks generated 17 steals in the contest, leading to several easy baskets.
“I was proud of our guys and the defensive effort they had,” Haynes said. “We showed a little energy from the opening tip and carried it all the way through for a solid defensive effort.
“If we can do that all year, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
For Stevens (0-2), Charles Christensen led the way with eight points and six rebounds. Terrance Eastman added six points and six rebounds.
The Bucks will face their first major challenge of the season on Dec. 18, traveling to rival Brandon Valley.
“Brandon Valley and (top-ranked) Sioux Falls Roosevelt are head and shoulders above everybody else in the state,” Haynes said. “Both teams have multiple guys that have been playing since their sophomore season.
“We’re going to need a good week of practice and to compete our tails off. It will take great effort to be in the game.”
In the JV contest, Yankton improved to 2-0 with a 58-51 victory.
Cody Oswald scored 11 points, and Drew Ryken and Colton Potts each had 10 points to lead Yankton. Max Raab added eight points and five assists in the victory.
YANKTON (2-0)
Dylan Prouty 1-4 0-0 3, Kaden Luellman 0-0 0-0 0, Mac Ryken 1-5 0-0 3, Rugby Ryken 1-8 1-2 4, Aiden Feser 5-8 0-1 11, Trevor Fitzgerald 1-5 0-0 2, Drew Ryken 1-1 0-0 3, Michael Mors 3-4 0-1 6, Cody Oswald 2-2 0-0 4, Max Raab 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 5-8 0-0 10, Matthew Mors 9-21 1-2 20, Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-65 2-6 66.
STEVENS (0-2)
Charles Christensen 3-7 0-0 8, Terrance Eastman 3-6 0-0 6, Ben Goldy 3-3 0-0 6, Kaden Lemer 1-6 3-4 5, Jaden Haefs 1-6 0-0 2, Lincoln Archambault 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Marchant 0-2 1-2 1, Jordan Eberlein 2-3 0-0 4, Jacob Cadwallader 0-0 0-0 0, MAtthew Weber 2-3 0-0 5, Cody Pope 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-38 4-6 37.
YANKTON 22 15 13 16 — 66
STEVENS 8 8 11 10 — 37
Three-Pointers: Y 6-23 (Prouty 1-4, M. Ryken 1-4, R. Ryken 1-3, Feser 1-2, Fitzgerald 0-4, D. Ryken 1-1, Ma. Mors 1-5), S 3-14 (Christensen 2-2, Weber 1-1, Eastman 0-2, Lemur 0-2, Haefs 0-4, Archambault 0-1, Marchant 0-1, Pope 0-1. Assists: Y 11 (four with 2), S 0. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Ma. Mors), S 0. Rebounds: Y 34 (R. Ryken 11), S 29 (Christensen 6, Eastman 6). Steals: Y 17 (R. Ryken 7), S 2. Personal Fouls: Y 12, S 10. Fouled Out: None.
