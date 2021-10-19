MADISON — Dakota State outlasted Mount Marty 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 in college volleyball action on Tuesday.
Sydney Schell posted 14 kills and 16 digs for Dakota State (14-5). Maddie Polzin posted 11 kills. Hannah Viet had 10 kills and six assisted blocks. Madalyn Groft finished with 21 assists and Nicole Sarringer added 18 assists in the victory.
Gabby Ruth led Mount Marty (7-16) with 12 kills. Ally DeLange had 29 asissts and 10 digs. Zoie Bertsch also had 10 digs. Allison Jones finished with seven kills, Morgan Stohlmann and Alex Ruth each had six kills and Alexis Kirkman added four assisted blocks for the Lancers.
MMU begins a three-match home stand against Morningside on Friday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
