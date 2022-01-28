HENDRICKS, Minn. — The Yankton Gazelles broke the 140-point barrier for the first time in five years in a gymnastics dual victory over Estelline-Hendricks on Thursday in “The Barn” near Hendricks, Minnesota.
Yankton finished the night with a 140.4. Host Estelline-Hendricks finished at 133.15.
The score marked the first time since the 2017 state meet that the Gazelles program posted a score of over 140. That team tied a school record with a fourth place finish at state.
Yankton’s Alison Johnson won the all-around, scoring 37.5. Estelline-Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson was second at 37.3. Gazelles athletes rounded out the top five: Callie Boomsma (34.15), Allie Byrkeland (32.9) and Burkley Olson (32.85).
Alison Johnson won on vault (9.5) and bars (9.3). Sadie Johnson claimed top marks on beam (9. (9.55).
Alison Johnson was the top Gazelle on beam (9.2) and floor (9.5).
Yankton now turns its attentions to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Feb. 5 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The meet also serves as the qualifier for the South Dakota State Championships, Feb. 11-12 in Mitchell.
Estelline-Hendricks won the JV portion of the dual, 100.1 to 85.7. Yankton’s Gloria Jimenez won the all-around, scoring 29.45.
VARSITY: Yankton 140.4, Estelline-Hendricks 133.15
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alison Johnson Y 37.5; 2, Sadie Johnson EH 37.3; 3, Callie Boomsma Y 34.15; 4, Allie Byrkeland Y 32.9; 5, Burkley Olson Y 32.85; OTHER YHS: Hailee Gilbery 31.2
BARS: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.3; 2, Sadie Johnson EH 8.95; 3, Callie Boomsma Y 8.55; 4, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.3; 5, Burkley Olson Y 8.0; OTHER YHS: Hailee Gilbery 7.8, Marissa Byrkeland 7.1
BEAM: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 9.7; 2, Alison Johnson Y 9.2; 3, Ava Koller Y 9.05; 4, Burkley Olson Y 8.4; 5, Callie Boomsma Y 8.2; OTHER YHS: Allie Byrkeland 7.65, Hailee Gilbery 6.75
FLOOR: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 9.55; 2, Alison Johnson Y 9.5; 3, Ava Koller Y 9.05; 4, Sarena Schwartz EH 8.9; 5, Brynn Peterson EH 8.7; OTHER YHS: Callie Boomsma 8.5, Allie Byrkeland 8.25, Hailee Gilbery 8.25, Burkley Olson 8.05
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.5; 2, Sadie Johnson EH 9.1; 3, Ava Koller Y 9.0; 4, Callie Boomsma Y 8.9; 5, Brynn Peterson EH 8.8; OTHER YHS: Allie Byrkeland 8.7, Hailee Gilbery 8.4, Burkley Olson 8.4
JUNIOR VARSITY: Estelline-Hendricks 100.1, Yankton 85.7
ALL-AROUND: 1, Gloria Jimenez Y 29.45; 2, Wini Swedzinski EH 27.4; 3, Lita Fryer EH 26.6; 4, Ellie Cruz EH 23.45; 5, Aliya Fluke Y 23.2
BARS: 1, Gloria Jimenez Y 7.0; 2, Wini Swedzinski EH 5.45; 3, Lita Fryer 4.85; 4, Aliya Fluke Y 4.15; 5, Ellie Cruz EH 3.35
BEAM: 1, Gloria Jimenez Y 7.25; 2, Marissa Byrkeland Y 7.2; 3, Wini Swedzinski EH 6.8; 4, Lita Fryer EH 6.2; 5, Ellie Cruz EH 5.95; OTHER YHS: Aja Eilers 4.95
FLOOR: T1, Gloria Jimenez Y, Marissa Byrkeland Y 7.3; 3, Wini Swedzinski EH 7.2; t4, Lita Fryer EH, Ellie Cruz EH 7.15; OTHER YHS: Aliya Fluke 6.5, Aja Eilers 5.4
VAULT: 1, Lita Fryer EH 8.4; 2, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.2; 3, Wini Swedzinski EH 7.95; 4, Gloria Jimenez Y 7.9; 5, Aliya Fluke Y 7.5
Vermillion Tri.
VERMILLION — Vermillion edged Wagner-Bon Homme for top honors in a gymnastics triangular on Thursday in Vermillion.
Vermillion finished at 129.65, two-tenths ahead of Wagner-Bon Homme (129.45). West Central finished at 112.3.
Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alcista Dion earned all-around honors with a 34.9. Vermillion claimed the next three all-around spots: Mackenzie Brady (33.55), Callie Radigan (33.35) and Tori Farmer (30.95).
Dion won on floor exercise (9.15), with Brady winning on balance beam (8.75) and vault (9.1). Radigan won on the uneven parallel bars, scoring 8.3.
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 129.65, Wagner-Bon Homme 129.45, West Central 112.3
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alcista Dion WBH 34.9; 2, Mackenzie Brady V 33.55; 3, Callie Radigan V 33.35; 4, Tori Farmer V 30.95; 5, Jasmine Gilbert WBH 30.15
BARS: 1, Callie Radigan V 8.3; 2, Alexys Rueb WBH 8.25; 3, Alcista Dion WBH 8.05; 4, Maya Radigan V 7.55; 5, Jenna Duffek WBH 7.4
BEAM: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 8.75; 2, Alcista Dion WBH 8.65; 3, Callie Radigan V 8.25; 4, Emersyn Tucker WBH 7.95; 5, Maya Radigan V 7.8
FLOOR: 1, Alcista Dion WBH 9.15; 2, Callie Radigan V 8.8; 3, Mackenzie Brady V 8.75; 4, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.6; 5, Maya Radigan V 8.55
VAULT: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 9.1; 2, Alcista Dion WBH 9.05; 3, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.9; 4, Tori Farmer V 8.75; 5, Jenna Schoeneman WC 8.55
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.