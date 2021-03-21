ABERDEEN — Dell Rapids St. Mary outlasted Viborg-Hurley 76-58 for third place in the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Connor Libis, the Class B ‘Spirit of Su’ winner, scored 29 points to lead St. Mary. Libis finished his career with 2,731 points, ranking third in state history in scoring.
Also for St. Mary, Sam Palmer scored 17 points. Ashaun Roach-Volandra added 13 points in the effort.
For Viborg-Hurley, Eli Boomgarden hit seven three-pointers on the way to finish with 21 points. Gradee Sherman added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
DR ST. MARY 29 17 10 20 — 76
VIBORG-HURLEY 26 16 10 6 — 58
