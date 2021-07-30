Easton Nelson tallies two hits and two RBI to lead the Yankton Lakers to a 9-7 win over Harrisburg Maroon in the Blue Pool of the 14-under state baseball tournament at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Friday night.
Kael Garry added three hits and one RBI for the Lakers. Evan Serck picked up two hits. Matthew Sheldon, Owen Wishon, Trey Sager and Mark Kathol tallied one hit and one RBI each. Cohen Zahrbock contributed a base hit.
Nathan Flom tallied two hits for Harrisburg Maroon. Nolan Krull, Rylan Boe and Michael Oakland picked up one hit and one RBI each. Jared Hawthorne added a base hit.
Wishon pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out 10 batters for Yankton. Zahrbock pitched the final 2 2/3 innings in the win. Max Zachariasen got the start for Harrisburg Maroon, pitching 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Boe pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for Harrisburg.
Renner 6, Harrisburg Maroon 4
Three runs in the top of the seventh gave Renner a 6-4 win over Harrisburg Maroon in pool play of the 14U State Tournament at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Ryland Satter and Charlie Hueners tallied two hits apiece for Renner. Nathan Motl and Zachary Dunham tallied one hit and one RBI each. Billy Laible added a base hit.
Landon Sees picked up two hits and two RBI for Harrisburg. Connor Johnson tallied one hit and one RBI. Max Zacharaisen, Nicholas Tucker and Nathan Flom added one hit each.
Hueners earned the win, striking out six in three innings of relief for Braylon Bear. Connor Johnson took the loss for Harrisburg Maroon.
Red Pool
S.F. West 7, Mitchell 2
VERMILLION — Eight batters pick up hits to lead Sioux Falls West to a 7-2 win over Mitchell at the 14-under state tournament in Vermillion Friday.
Holden Hight, Ethan Swenson, Mason Payne, Bryson Metz and Caleb Goodroad tallied one hit and one RBI each for Sioux Falls West. Jack Sundvoid, Hugh Barnes and Issac Slowey added one hit each.
Conor Mattke picked up one hit and one RBI for Mitchell. Tyler Sanderson, Hudson Borgan, Esten Schlimgen and Ben Wilber contributed one hit each.
Swenson pitched the complete game win for Sioux Falls West. Mason Herman took the loss for Mitchell, with Wilber pitching two innings of relief.
Watertown 14, Mitchell 3
Nathan Briggs tallied two hits and four RBI to lead Watertown to a 14-3 win over Mitchell Friday in Red Pool action of the 14-under state baseball tournament.
Spencer Wientjes and Kaden Rylance tallied three hits and two RBI for Watertown. Nash Berg added two hits. Treyton Himmerich, Hayden Ries, Mitch Olson and Blake Davis added one hit each.
Tyler Sanderson and Hudson Borgan tallied one hit and one RBI each for Mitchell. AJ Wilber, Parker Mandel, Ben Wilber and Conor Mattke added one hit apiece.
Talan Jurgens earned the win for Watertown. Sanderson pitched five innigns and Parker Mandel one out of relief for Mitchell.
Black Pool
Sioux Falls East 12, Brookings 11
Connor Gray walked off Brookings with an RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Sioux Falls East the 12-11 win in the Black Pool of the 14-under state tournament in Yankton Friday.
Gray and Tommy Peterson picked up three hits and two RBI each for Sioux Falls East. Ethan Olson added two hits and three RBI. Brayden Olson tallied three hits and Dylan Barck two. Paul Hoekman and Tayden Fesier contributed one hit each.
Jacob Peterson tallied two hits and three RBI for Brookings. Tyson Antonen added two hits and two RBI. Jonathan Kahler picked up four hits and one RBI. Aidan Austreim and Luke Honkomp added one hit each.
Kasen Christiansen pitched 3 1/3 innings for Sioux Falls East in the win. Tyler Blackmun and Ethan Olson pitched in relief. Tyson Antonen pitched six innings in the loss, with Honkomp recording one out in relief.
Pierre 3, Harrisburg Gold 1
VERMILLION —Pierre tallied two runs in the top of the eighth inning to give Pierre a 3-1 win over Harrisburg Gold Friday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Carson Stoeser tallied two hits and JJ Bucholz two RBI for Pierre. George Stalley tallied one hit and one RBI. Trevor Rounds and Charlie Simpson pitched in one hit each.
Ethan Beek tallied one hit and one RBI for Harrisburg Gold. Eli Kokenge and Kason Syverson tallied one hit each.
Andrew Campea earned the win, pitching in relief of George Stalley for Pierre. Kokenge took the loss, pitching in relief of Darren Safranski.
Harrisburg Gold 15, Brookings 7
VERMILLION — Harrisburg Gold scored in every inning except for the first to defeat Brookings 15-7 Friday afternoon at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Jonah Knuth and Darren Safranski tallied two hits and two RBI each. Noah Boschee picked up three hits and one RBI. Eli Kokenge and Sam Knuth added two hits and one RBI each. Kason Syverson drove in two on one hit.
William Conrad, Jacob Peterson, Aidan Austreim and Luke Honkomp tallied one hit each. Peterson, Jacob Walsh and Alexander Storhaug drove in one run each.
Miles VanderWeide pitched three innings, striking out five for the win for Harrisburg. Austreim took the loss for Brookings.
White Pool
Brandon Valley 17, Huron 7
Landon Dulaney went 4-for-5 with four RBI to lead Brandon Valley to a 17-7 win over Huron in the White Pool of the 14-under State baseball tournament in Yankton Friday afternoon.
Ryland Carroll tallied two hits and four RBI for Brandon Valley. Brayden Miller added three hits and three RBI. Caleb Finn contributed two hits and one RBI. Ben Gonseth and Dylan Jahraus tallied one hit each.
Jack Pederson led Huron with three hits and two RBI. Kolby Hofer added one hit and two RBI. Tanner Gilbert, Logan Leyendecker and Trace Wenz added one hit each.
Finn pitched five innings for Brandon Valley, with Miller pitching the sixth inning. Hofer pitched three innings, Leyendecker 2 2/3 innings for Huron.
Aberdeen 7, Huron 4
VERMILLION —Grant Beyer and Donnie Soderlund tallied two hits each to lead Aberdeen to a 7-4 win over Huron Friday night at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Zane Backous and Jaxon Ladner tallied one hit and two RBI each for Aberdeen. Tommy Stickelmyer and Lance Siefken picked up one hit each.
Kolby Hofer drove in two runs on one hit for Huron. Jonathon Peterson and Jack Pederson added two hits each. Brady Feenstra contributed one hit and one RBI.
Soderlund picked up the win for Aberdeen, throwing four innings. Pederson took the loss over 4 1/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.