FREEMAN — Third-seeded Freeman took the lead for good with two runs in the eighth inning to claim an 11-9 victory over Tabor in the semifinals of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Freeman.

Blake Schroedermier went 4-for-5 with seven RBI for Freeman. Owen Feser doubled and singled, scoring four times and driving in two runs. Jake Weier and Ben Simonsen each doubled. Bailey Sage, Jackson Fiegen and Trey Christensen each had a hit in the victory.

