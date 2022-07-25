FREEMAN — Third-seeded Freeman took the lead for good with two runs in the eighth inning to claim an 11-9 victory over Tabor in the semifinals of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Freeman.
Blake Schroedermier went 4-for-5 with seven RBI for Freeman. Owen Feser doubled and singled, scoring four times and driving in two runs. Jake Weier and Ben Simonsen each doubled. Bailey Sage, Jackson Fiegen and Trey Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Slama went 3-for-5 with a double, and Nolan Carda had three hits for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl doubled and singled. Sam Caba also doubled. Hunter Hallock and Zach Sutera each had a hit in the effort.
Nate Broehm pitched three innings of relief, striking out seven, for the win. Schroedermier struck out 10 in his four innings of work, with Fiegen striking out three to give Black Sox pitchers 20 strikeouts on the night.
Chase Kortan took the loss in relief. Bryce Scieszinski started, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Freeman will play fourth-seeded Wynot in the championship on Saturday. Tabor will face Crofton on Thursday at 6 p.m., with the winner qualifying for state.
FREEMAN — The fourth-seeded Wynot Expos scored three runs in the 12th inning to claim a 6-3 victory over top-seeded Lesterville in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Freeman.
Individual statistics were not submitted prior to publication.
Wynot advances to the championship on Saturday. Lesterville plays Menno on Thursday at 8 p.m., with the winner of that game qualifying for state.
CORSICA — Alexandria used a five-run second inning to claim a 7-1 victory over Platte in the District 5B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Corsica.
Hayden Kuiper had two hits and Sheldon Gant homered for Platte. Richard Sternberg and Ryan Allen each had a hit for the Killer Tomatoes.
Michael Buitenbos took the loss, going the distance.
The victory sent the Angels on to the district final, Saturday against Winner-Colome. Platte faces Mount Vernon in a state-qualifier game on Thursday.
