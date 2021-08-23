BRANDON — Brandon Valley held off Yankton 44-28 in junior varsity football action on Monday.
Yankton scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to cut into a 38-7 deficit.
Lucas Kampshoff threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another score for Yankton. Both touchdown passes were for 65 yards, to Austin Gobel and Tucker Gilmore.
Gobel finished with seven catches for 140 yards, while Gilmore had five catches for 102 yards. Austin Pedersen added 13 carries for 55 yards and a score for the Bucks.
Defensively, Keegan Holmstrom had seven tackles and Shaylor Platt posted six stops for Yankton. Acey Marts made five tackles and recovered a fumble. Kayden Wavrunick added a sack for the Bucks.
Yankton, 0-1, hosts Pierre on Aug. 30. Start time is 4:15 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.