MIAMI—South Dakota avenged its only loss of the weekend and handed Stony Brook its first defeat with a 3-1 win Sunday at the FIU Invitational at Felsberg Field. The Coyotes concluded their third consecutive weekend tournament with a 4-1 record and head back to Vermillion 12-3 overall.
The story was USD freshman pitcher Clara Edwards who allowed just four hits and got solid defense from her infielders. Edwards induced 15 ground balls, struck out three and had her catcher, Bela Goerke, erase a runner trying to swipe second. The only Seawolf who touched second base was Corinne Badger who led off the final inning with her sixth home run in five games.
Offensively, South Dakota produced a run in the first with a Tatum Villotta walk, a base hit by Courtney Wilson and a sacrifice bunt by Aleesia Sainz in which Villotta took home on the throw. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Rylee Nicholson and Villotta in the second made it 3-0. South Dakota totaled six hits in all off Stony Brook starter Shelbi Denman (2-1).
The Badger home run was the only earned run scored off Edwards in her three starts in Miami and the Coyote staff allowed just two earned runs in 35 innings overall (0.40 ERA). Wilson had a team-high seven hits in Miami in 16 at bats (.438). Villotta was 6-for-15 with two doubles and an inside-the-park grand slam. USD doubled up its five foes on the scoreboard 22-11.
South Dakota is off next week. The Coyotes return to the field March 11-13 to face stiff competition at the Memphis Tournament in Memphis, Tennessee.
